Premier League rumors: Asensio to Villa, Hojlund swap, Gabriel to Al-Nassr

Premier League rumors: Marco Asensio to Aston Villa permanently

Marco Asensio's first months on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Aston Villa could not have gone much better. The forward has scored seven goals in eight games in all competitions for Unai Emery's side. This has helped Villa make it to the FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals. Their next opponent in European soccer's premier competition is his parent club, PSG.

Asensio's days in Ligue 1 could be behind him, as Villa want to sign the player permanently. GIVEMESPORT states, "Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is putting pressure on the hierarchy to tie up a permanent deal for Marco Asensio after quickly becoming a key part of his plans."

Villa are currently ninth in the Premier League, but qualifying for the Champions League via the domestic division is still within their reach. Emery could be building a star-studded roster at Villa as they also have Marcus Rashford on loan at the club with an option to buy from Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund swap deal

Rasmus Hojlund is not enjoying his best season at Manchester United. His goal against Leicester City last weekend was just his third in 24 Premier League games this campaign. The Dane is a former Atalanta player, and a return to Italy could be beneficial for the striker.

The Mirror reports, "Antonio Conte’s Napoli are ready to offer Rasmus Hojlund a summer return to Serie A - and Victor Osimhen could go to Manchester United as part of the deal."

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. The Nigerian has continued his goalscoring exploits in Turkey with 20 goals in 22 Süper Lig games this season. He has been linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.

Gabriel Magalhaes to Al-Nassr

Gabriel Magalhaes has been a key player for Arsenal this season, and the defender has become a great attacking option from set-pieces. Gabriel has scored three goals, with one assist in 27 Premier League games this campaign.

However, at the age of just 27, the Brazilian is already being linked with the Saudi Pro League. According to GIVEMESPORT, "Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are planning an ambitious summer bid for Arsenal defender Gabriel."

Al-Nassr would be able to offer Gabriel a very comfortable wage, and he could play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Jhon Duran and Aymeric Laporte at the club. However, he is still at the top of his game, and it is too early for him to be thinking about moving to Saudi Arabia.