Premier League table: 2 biggest surprises, 2 biggest disappointments this season

Every Premier League season has surprises and disappointments, which is why it is watched worldwide. Liverpool were meant to be in a transition period this campaign but have now all but won the title. Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth are all still in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Manchester City have been underwhelming in their attempt to win five titles in a row. Also, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been poor and are in the bottom half of the division.

TEAM RECORD (last five games) POINTS Liverpool W-D-W-W-W 70 Arsenal W-L-D-D-W 58 Nottingham Forest L-L-D-W-W 54 Chelsea L-L-W-W-L 49 Man City W-L-W-L-D 48 Newcastle L-L-W-L-W 47 Brighton W-W-W-W-D 47 Fulham W-L-W-L-W 45 Aston Villa D-D-W-L-W 45 Bournemouth W-L-L-D-L 44 Brentford W-L-L-D-L 41 Crystal Palace W-L-W-W-W 39 Man United L-D-W-D-W 37 Tottenham W-W-L-D-L 34 Everton W-D-D-D-D 34 West Ham L-W-W-L-D 34 Wolves L-W-L-D-W 36 Ipswich D-L-L-L-L 17 Leicester L-L-L-L-L 17 Southampton L-L-L-L-L 9

2 biggest surprises

Nottingham Forest

Not even the most optimistic of Nottingham Forest supporters would have anticipated the season that they have had. Forest fans would have been hoping for a campaign where they would comfortably survive in the Premier League, not challenge for the title. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were up there with Liverpool for much of the season.

There were remarks that Forest could emulate Leicester City — who unexpectedly won the Premier League in the 2015/16 season. Chris Wood has been a Jamie Vardy-type figure for Forest this campaign, with 18 goals in 29 league games. Forest's season derailed after a heavy 5-0 loss to Bournemouth, and defeats against Fulham and Newcastle United soon followed.

Forest is still third in the Premier League and is in a really good position to qualify for the Champions League. This would be a phenomenal achievement for a side that last played in Europe during the 1995/96 season. The Tricky Trees did win back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, but younger supporters of Forest have been starved of success at the highest level.

Liverpool

When Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season, few Liverpool fans could have predicted that the club would win the Premier League this campaign. Often, when a new manager comes in, there is a period of transition. Manchester United have still not found the right fit to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired back in 2013. However, Liverpool have found the right coach straight away in Arne Slot.

Credit must go to the Liverpool hierarchy for appointing Slot. The Dutchman was not very well known outside of his native Netherlands before he was snapped up by the Reds. He had won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, but had he not succeeded at Liverpool, then fans would have been furious as to why they had appointed a manager with no experience in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Liverpool has been unstoppable this season and has lost just once in the Premier League to Nottingham Forest. That defeat at home on Matchday four was said to be the end of Slot's honeymoon period at the club. However, no one has beaten the Reds in the division since.

Slot's side did suffer an upset in the FA Cup, losing to Plymouth Argyle, and they lost in the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United. Liverpool were also knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain. Despite these defeats, there is no doubt that Liverpool has been a surprise in the Premier League this season.

2 biggest disappointments

Manchester City

It was expected that Manchester City were to win the Premier League again this season and make it five titles in a row. However, a run of six defeats in eight games in the division put a stop to any hopes of Pep Guardiola's side making even more history.

That poor run of form in November and December proved how dependent City were on their Ballon d'Or winning defensive midfielder Rodri — who has missed much of the campaign due to injury. The club have also been poor in recent transfer windows, signing many flops and letting key players such as Julian Alvarez move on.

City can still qualify for the Champions League this season but are currently outside of the top four. They could also win the FA Cup as they are in the semi-finals, where they will play Nottingham Forest. Playing in European soccer's premier competition will be key to who City can recruit in Guardiola's rebuild this summer. Whilst lifting the FA Cup would give a shine to a very disappointing campaign.

Manchester United

There was optimism at Manchester United this season as it was the first full campaign with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a shareholder and head of football operations. However, they decided to stick with Erik ten Hag after his FA Cup win papered over the cracks of his roster. Ten Hag was sacked in October, and his replacement, Ruben Amorim, has not done much better, with United currently 13th in the division.

There has also been turmoil off the field, with sporting director Dan Ashworth leaving the club after just six months in the role. This, along with staff cuts, ticket price rises, and Ratcliffe's interviews, have done little to boost morale at the club. However, a new 100,000-seater stadium plan has at least shown some ambition for a club whose current ground has a leaky roof.