Premier League rumors: Branthwaite to United, Konate to PSG, Moyes to the rescue

Premier League rumors: Jarrad Branthwaite to Manchester United

Jarrad Branthwaite made his England debut last year in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, he has not played for the Three Lions' senior side since. The Everton defender was part of the England U21s team that lost 5-3 to France's U21s this international break.

The fact that Thomas Tuchel picked 32-year-old Dan Burn ahead of 22-year-old shows how the German is focusing on the here and now. This is not a surprise, as Tuchel has been brought in to win the World Cup next year.

Branthwaite has been on form for Everton this season and has played every minute for the Toffees in the Premier League since Matchday 11. He has been linked with some big clubs, including Real Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Now The Sun has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Branthwaite this summer.

It would be much harder for Tuchel not to pick Branthwaite if he is performing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Ibrahima Konate to Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool are flying at the top of the Premier League this season. However, a concern for them is that they could lose Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk this summer on free transfers. It could be a similar story with Ibrahima Konate as his contract is set to expire in June 2026.

According to Football Insider, "Liverpool have yet to make progress towards a new contract agreement with Ibrahima Konate... PSG and Real Madrid have been put on alert by the situation and could make a move to sign him this summer."

Konate is from Paris but started his career with Sochaux before going to RB Leipzig and now Liverpool. It would be fitting for the defender to play for the Ligue 1 giants, PSG, in his home city.

Playing for Real Madrid is the dream of almost every soccer player, so a move to Los Blancos would be difficult to turn down. It could be that Konate will play alongside Alexander-Arnold at the Bernabeu — the full-back has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

David Moyes to the rescue

Lucas Paqueta was part of David Moyes' West Ham United side that won the Europa Conference League in 2023. Back then, it looked like the Brazilian had the world at his feet as a transfer to Manchester City was being talked about. However, due to betting allegations, no move to Pep Guardiola's side happened.

It could be that Paqueta will need Moyes to save his career. The Daily Mail has revealed that "Paqueta is ready to front up and fight for his career at his FA spot-fixing trial – and it can be revealed his former West Ham manager David Moyes has agreed to act as a witness in a significant section of the 27-year-old Brazilian’s defence."

Paqueta could face a lifetime ban from professional soccer if he is found guilty. He has continued to play for West Ham but missed out on the recent Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers to focus on his case. Moyes is now the manager of Everton but will now have to turn his attention to the courtroom rather than the dressing room.