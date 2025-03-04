Premier League rumors: Wharton to Madrid, Bradley new contract, Fabregas to City

Premier League rumors: Adam Wharton to Real Madrid

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton has recently been linked with Manchester City. The defensive midfielder is seen as a long-term replacement for Rodri. However, La Liga giants Real Madrid are also now interested in Wharton.

MailOnline has reported that "Real Madrid scouts have checked on Adam Wharton since his return to first-team action at Crystal Palace."

Wharton played for Blackburn Rovers before moving to Palace. Therefore, a transfer to City would mean him returning to the north of England. However, it is difficult for any player to turn down Real Madrid — even with the pedigree that City are now also classed in.

At Los Blancos Wharton would play alongside his England teammate Jude Bellingham. Trent Alexander-Arnold could also join them from Liverpool. This would be a throwback to the Galacticos days, when three English players—David Beckham, Michael Owen, and Jonathan Woodgate—represented Real Madrid.

Conor Bradley's new contract

Liverpool is bracing itself for Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid this summer. The right-back's contract expires at the end of the season, and he has been heavily linked with the Spanish club.

Conor Bradley has been Alexander-Arnold's understudy at Anfield, so the Reds are keen to tie him down to a new deal. According to The Sun, "Liverpool have opened talks with Conor Bradley over a new five-year contract."

Bradley has played 22 times in all competitions for Liverpool this season, where he has also made two assists. He is not as attacking as Alexander-Arnold but is regarded as being better defensively. Bradley has also played 23 times for Northern Ireland and scored four goals.

Cesc Fabregas to Manchester City

Manchester City has not performed to its very high standards this season. Pep Guardiola has vowed to continue as their boss and extended his contract until 2027. However, Guardiola cannot be Man City's manager forever.

It could be that one of Guardiola's former players takes over the reins at the Etihad Stadium. Il Messaggero published an article linking Cesc Fabregas with City, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Fabregas played for Guardiola at Barca, so it would be fitting if he were to follow in his ex-boss's footsteps. He also has experience in the Premier League from his time representing Arsenal and Chelsea.

Fabregas is currently the manager of Como and has them 13th in Serie A. The former Spain international has built an impressive roster at Como that includes Pepe Reina, Sergi Roberto and Dele Alli.