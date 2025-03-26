Premier League rumors: Trent to Madrid, Dibling to United, Huijsen to Chelsea

Premier League rumors: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid

It has perhaps been the worst-kept secret in soccer, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid from Liverpool this summer. Reds fans were hoping that their local hero would sign a new deal. However, as it is for many Liverpool players, the lure of Real Madrid was too great.

According to Sky Sports Switzerland (translated from French). "The English right-back's agents, including his brother, have finally reached an agreement with the Whites based on personal terms. This agreement is expected to last five seasons, starting July 1st."

Alexander-Arnold is from Liverpool and could have gone on to be regarded like Steven Gerrard — who played for the Reds for the majority of his career, barring a stint in MLS with the LA Galaxy before retiring. Now, though, Alexander-Arnold will likely be seen by Liverpool fans in a similar way to Michael Owen and Steve McManaman, who both also left Anfield for the Bernabéu. Reds Supporters' opinion of Owen worsened as he went on to play for their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Alexander-Arnold will undoubtedly fit in at Real Madrid. He is a very attacking full-back, much like Roberto Carlos was during the Galácticos era. Alexander-Arnold is also close friends with Jude Bellingham, and you cannot blame anyone for wanting to play alongside other stars such as Kylian Mbappé.

Manchester United is interested in Tyler Dibling

Tyler Dibling has shone in a struggling Southampton side this season in the Premier League. However, with the Saints set to be relegated and return to the Championship, Dibling will want to continue playing in English soccer's top flight.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United scouts were at Bangor City Stadium to watch Dibling help the England U19s claim a 2-0 win over Wales' U19s. United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all interested in the winger.

It used to be that United could cherry-pick the most talented players in England. However, that is no longer the case, with the Red Devils in decline since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Dibling may think that it would be better for his development to join another club rather than head to Old Trafford.

Chelsea want Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen

Trent Alexander-Arnold may not be the only player heading to Real Madrid from the Premier League this season. AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen has also been linked with Los Blancos, but they will face competition for his services.

Cadena Sarr (translated from Spanish), has revealed, "Chelsea would be willing to offer him a higher salary than what Real Madrid is offering." Huijsen is a Spain international, though, so playing for his country's biggest club would be hard to resist.

Bournemouth have performed very well in the Premier League this season and still have a chance of qualifying for Europe. However, with their success, many of their top players, including Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Justin Kluivert, are now at the attention of some of the biggest clubs.