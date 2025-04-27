Liverpool Premier League champions gear: Where to buy official shirts

Liverpool has won their 20th Premier League title after defeating Tottenham on Sunday. It was mainly a matter of if, and not when, the Reds would clinch a top of the table finish. Doing so over Liverpool, their longtime rivals, only adds to the drama of the moment.

While Liverpool will not be able to celebrate officially on Sunday, that doesn't mean fans won't take to the streets or, more importantly, get their garb early. Liverpool won the Premier League title with weeks to spare, which makes the next few matches little more than a victory lap.

Liverpool fans want merchandise to celebrate Premier League title

The Reds title is even more shocking given this was their manager's first campaign in charge. Replacing a legend in Jurgen Klopp was never going to be easy, but Arne Slot was up for the challenge. A manager choice many questioned when it was announced, Slot has proved everyone wrong, and achieved the same feat as Klopp, who won the EPL title in 2019-20. The best part is no Liverpool fans expected this kind of season:

"If you had asked Liverpool fans back in August would their team win the Premier League, most would have said no," former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld told BBC. "Nobody in England knew an awful lot about him. Everybody who knows football said it was going to be a huge task and that this was an unknown coach who comes from the Netherlands."

How should Liverpool fans purchase Premier League champions shirts?

The best way to buy Liverpool championship merchandise is to go to the team's official website. Frankly, the club got a little ahead of themselves and started selling gear back in February, per Yahoo Sports. In the United States, Fanatics should have Premier League champions shirts and jerseys available shortly. At worst, they will be sold after the season once the company is able to catch up to the demand.

Liverpool fans are rightly anxious to get their official merchandise to celebrate such a memorable season. While the Reds have 20 Premier League titles to their name, this fanbase knows how quickly a club can fade from title contention to Champions League and Europa League wanna-be. Liverpool won multiple Premier League titles in the 80's, and then went 20-plus years without hoisting the trophy.

Liverpool fans will have their moment, as the club will receive a full ceremony after their final game, as is tradition in the Premier League. However, who can blame fans for wanting to celebration a little early?