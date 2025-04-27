Why Liverpool won't lift the Premier League trophy with result against Tottenham

Liverpool entered Sunday's match against Tottenham on the verge of winning the Premier League title. All they had to do was defeat their biggest rivals, who happen to be one of the worst teams in the Premier League this season. Even a tie would do the job. Given that, it felt like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool would reach the mountain top for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Sure enough, as of this writing, the Reds lead Tottenham 5-1 in the 74th minute. Barring a collapse of epic proportions, they will win this game and clinch the Premier League title as well.

With their Premier Title win just minutes away from happening, some Liverpool fans might expect to see the team hoist the Premier League Trophy in celebration. While that'd certainly make sense, it isn't that simple. The celebration will have to wait.

Why Liverpool will have to wait to lift Premier League trophy even after win vs. Tottenham

It all comes down to the fact that the season is not over yet. Yes, it's that simple. Team captain Virgil van Dijk will not hoist the Premier League trophy until the final weekend of the season. That is the Premier League tradition.

