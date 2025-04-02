Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Predicted lineups, team news and Premier League score prediction

The midweek round of fixtures in the Premier League is capped off by a London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea's Champions League ambitions are in the balance

Chelsea is currently fourth in the Premier League but could drop to as low as seventh if Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United all win today. Therefore, the Blues cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

Enzo Maresca's side has had mixed results recently with two wins and three losses in their last five matches in the league. Chelsea have beaten Southampton and Leicester City who are both in the relegation zone. However, they lost to teams in the top half; Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa.

The Blues seem to struggle when they come up with a team that will test them. Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League and have not won in their last three games in the division. Therefore, Chelsea should go into this game at home expecting to win.

Time is running out for Ange Postecoglou

Given how low Tottenham are in the Premier League, their only hope of qualifying for Europe is by winning the Europa League. Their quest for this begins next week as they play Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. That will be a difficult game for Spurs as Frankfurt is currently third in the Bundesliga.

Ange Postecoglou will have their fixture in Europe in the back of his mind when picking the team to face Chelsea. Spurs have had so many injury problems this season that managing his roster will be very important at this crucial stage in the season. Many fans will demand that Postecoglou should go given their disappointing campaign. However, more supporters will target their anger at their chairman, Daniel Levy.

Team news and predicted lineups

Cole Palmer missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury. However, he is expected to return for their game this week.

Chelsea predicted lineup: Sanchez, James, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Jackson, Nkunku

Spurs lost 2-0 to Fulham last time out. Therefore, Postecoglou will likely make many changes. Heung-Min Son and Lucas Bergvall could both start against Chelsea.

Tottenham predicted lineup: Vicario, Spence, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Gray, Tel, Solanke, Son

Historical context and prediction

Chelsea against Spurs has become a feisty London derby in recent seasons. When the two sides met earlier in the campaign, the Blues won 4-3 with Palmer scoring a brace. Therefore, we can expect goals this Thursday, Chelsea with a home advantage should win 3-2.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Chelsea plays Tottenham at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 3. The match can be streamed on Peacock Premium.