Premier League rumors: Phillips to Leeds, Keane to Dallas, Bellingham to Chelsea

Premier League rumors: Kalvin Phillips to Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips has not had a successful season since leaving Leeds United for Manchester City in 2022. Although he has lifted trophies at City, Phillips has never been an intrinsic part of Pep Guardiola's team due to injury and a lack of form.

His loan at West Ham United was a disaster, and Phillips is now on loan at Ipswich Town, who are fighting relegation. The midfielder could rediscover his form with a return to Leeds.

The Sun has reported that "Phillips could be set for a fairytale return to Leeds as the club plan for life in the Premier League."

Leeds are currently top of the Championship, so they are on course to return to English soccer's top flight. It is clear that Phillips needs to leave City permanently, and he would be a boost to Leeds if he were to return to Elland Road.

Michael Keane to FC Dallas

Michael Keane has been a great player for Everton and has represented the club 192 times in the Premier League. However, he is in the final year of his Toffees contract and is now being linked with clubs worldwide.

According to MailOnline, "Saudi Pro League side Al Riyad and American team FC Dallas are among those watching the 32-year-old, whose deal runs out in June, with Wolves also showing an interest."

Moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers would enable Keane to stay in England, but we do not know if they will be in the Premier League or Championship next season. Al-Riyad will be able to offer the center-back a handsome pay package.

A transfer to Dallas could be tempting for Keane if he has ambitions of playing in MLS. Los Toros have had mixed results in this season's competition with one win, one draw and one defeat. Eric Quill's side has conceded seven goals so far, and Keane would be welcome in shoring the team up at the back.

Jobe Bellingham to Chelsea

Jude Bellingham is not the only talented soccer player in the Bellingham household. His brother Jobe is enjoying a great season with Sunderland. He has scored four goals, with three assists in 32 Championship matches from midfield.

Football Insider has revealed that "It is believed Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are the front-runners in the race for Bellingham’s signature in the summer transfer window."

Bellingham may want to follow in his brother's footsteps by joining Dortmund, who have a track record of giving young English players a chance. However, the 19-year-old might want to test himself at Stamford Bridge.

There is also a chance that Sunderland could be promoted to the Premier League, as the Black Cats are currently in the playoff places. Therefore, Bellingham might be wise to stay with Sunderland if they are to achieve promotion.