Premier League news and rumors roundup for Apr. 24: Kevin De Bruyne linked with Aston Villa and more

Kevin De Bruyne linked with Aston Villa

Kevin De Bruyne has expressed his disappointment at not being offered a contract extension by Manchester City. The midfielder who is set to depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season has kept the door open to staying in the Premier League.

Sky Sports has reported that "Aston Villa have held internal discussions about a potential move for Kevin De Bruyne."

Villa still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League again this season. They are seventh in the Premier League but just two points off City, who occupy fifth place. Unai Emery has built a very strong roster at Villa Park. However, they will need recruits, especially if their loan players Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio do not join the club permanently.

De Bruyne is now 33 and still an international player for Belgium. Therefore, with the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, De Bruyne would want to continue playing at the highest level ahead of the tournament.

The player has been priced out of a move to San Diego FC. However, there is still interest from MLS clubs; Inter Miami, New York City FC, D.C. United and the Chicago Fire. The Saudi Pro League is also a possibility, and teams in that division will have no problem affording De Bruyne. He has also been linked with Serie A side Como, and Cesc Fabregas' side will be able to offer game time in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Leeds United could sack Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke has just guided Leeds United to promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship. However, his celebrations could be cut short by an unexpected sacking.

MailOnline has revealed "that Elland Road bosses harbour reservations that the former Norwich City boss is the man to ensure what is viewed as vital top-flight survival. No final decision has been made – and there is an awareness that such a controversial move could well backfire - not least with the club’s supporters. But other candidates are being examined ahead of what is a pivotal moment for the club."

Staying in the Premier League is becoming an increasingly difficult task for promoted sides. Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town went straight back down to the Championship last season. The same is set to be the case this campaign, with Southampton and Leicester City already relegated. It is only a matter of time before Ipswich Town's return to English soccer's second division is also confirmed.

Clubs need to make difficult decisions when it comes to surviving in the Premier League. However, changing a manager who has just brought success of promotion to a side is extremely unorthodox.

João Félix, could return to his former side, Benfica

There is no doubt that João Félix is a very talented player. However, the Portuguese international's career has been that of a journeyman. He started his career with Benfica, then went to Atletico Madrid, where he had loan spells at Chelsea and then Barcelona. He eventually joined Chelsea permanently, but has now been loaned out to AC Milan.

Félix's record this season has been poor. In the Premier League, he scored just one goal, with one assist in 12 games. Since joining Milan in January, his form has not improved, having made just one assist in 10 Serie A matches. The player might need to return home to get his career back on track.

According to CaughtOffside, "Felix has already begun talks over an emotional return to his former club Benfica for this summer."

The Primeira Liga is considered a less competitive division than the Premier League, Serie A or La Liga. Therefore, Félix should get his confidence back by playing again for one of the top teams in Portugal.