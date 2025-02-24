Premier League rumors: De Bruyne to San Diego, David to West Ham, Rashford to Bayern

Premier League rumors: Kevin De Bruyne to San Diego

Last week, Kevin De Bruyne was an unused substitute in Manchester City's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. Then, in the Premier League, the Belgian was taken off after 66 minutes in City's loss to Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side has not met expectations this season, and De Bruyne could be a casualty of a roster refresh. The midfielder has been key to City's success in the last decade, but he is now 33, and his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

TBR Football has reported, "San Diego are confident that De Bruyne, who turns 34 this summer, is close to finalising terms to move to California."

San Diego won their first-ever MLS game last weekend as they defeated LA Galaxy 2-0. The expansion side has already signed Chucky Lozano and Luca de la Torre to their squad. They could be in for a stellar season if De Bruyne is to join them as well.

Jonathan David to West Ham United

West Ham United defeated Arsenal 1-0 last Saturday, which all but ended the Gunners' Premier League title hopes. Graham Potter is turning around the Hammers' fortunes, and the East London side could be an attractive option for star players.

The Guardian has revealed that "West Ham have revived their interest in the Lille striker Jonathan David, who is available on a free transfer this summer... David, who looks certain to leave Lille, is not short of suitors and it will not be easy for West Ham to sign him. Inter and Juventus are interested in the 25-year-old."

Inter or Juventus would be difficult for David to turn down, especially as both clubs should offer Champions League soccer. However, if the Canadian moves to West Ham, then he will start every game and play in the best domestic division in the world.

Marcus Rashford to Bayern Munich

Marcus Rashford looks back to his best now that he is on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United. Last weekend, he set up both of Marco Asensio's goals in Villa's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Rashford's form could bring him to the attention of top European teams once more. According to CaughtOffside, "United are exploring a potential swap deal involving Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic and Marcus Rashford."

Barcelona was Rashford's preferred destination during the January transfer window, but a move never came to fruition. Moving to Bayern would be another attractive option where he would be able to play alongside his England teammate, Harry Kane.

Pavlovic is a 20-year-old German defensive midfielder who could replace Casemiro in Ruben Amorim's side. The Portuguese coach needs to be backed if he is to make United a competitor in the Premier League once again.