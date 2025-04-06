Premier League rumors: Robinson to Liverpool, Martin to Leicester, Wirtz to Man City

Premier League rumors: Antonee Robinson to Liverpool

Antonee Robinson captained Fulham as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League today. The USMNT left-back kept Mohamed Salah quiet and contributed to the Cottagers' attacks. However, he could be representing the Reds next season.

The Mirror has reported that "Fulham would want around £50million for their skipper, who will have three years left on the five-year agreement he signed in July 2023." The article linked Robinson with Liverpool but also mentioned Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri as other options for the Reds.

Robinson would relish the opportunity to join a big club, especially since a deal to join AC Milan from Wigan Athletic agonisingly fell through on transfer deadline day in 2020. A move to Liverpool would be a return to Merseyside for Robinson — who came through Everton's academy but never represented the Toffees at the first-team level.

Russell Martin is an option for Leicester City

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League today following their 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Russell Martin was the Saints' manager at the start of the season, but he was sacked after winning just one of his 16 league games in charge. Martin got Southampton promoted from the Championship and could be in line to take over at a club that could soon also suffer relegation.

According to The Sun, "Martin is emerging as a shock contender to lead Leicester back to the Premier League."

Leicester are 19th in the Premier League and it appears only a matter of time before their return to the Championship is also confirmed. Ruud van Nistelrooy is their current manager but Martin - who knows how to get a team promoted from the Championship - would be a better option for the Foxes next season.

Manchester City want Florian Wirtz

Kevin De Bruyne played in his last Manchester derby today. However, he could not inspire Manchester City to victory as a disappointing game finished 0-0. De Bruyne had announced that he would be leaving Pep Guardiola's side this week. The Belgian has been a key part of City's success over the last 10 years but the club may already have found his replacement.

The Mirror has revealed that "City have identified Florian Wirtz as the talent to replace Kevin De Bruyne - and the champions are prepared to smash through the £100million barrier to get the Bayer Leverkusen wonder boy."

Wirtz is the star of Leverkusen, where he helped Xabi Alonso's side win the Bundesliga and reach the Europa League final last season. The 21-year-old has continued to impress this campaign with 15 goals and 13 assists in 39 games in all competitions.