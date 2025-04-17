MLS news and rumors roundup: Chicago Fire trying to sign Kevin De Bruyne and more

MLS news and rumors: Chicago Fire are trying to sign Kevin De Bruyne

Inter Miami have Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's discovery rights. However, they already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on their roster. Therefore, it would be better for MLS to share the star players across the division, and De Bruyne is now being linked with the Chicago Fire.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X: "MLS side Chicago Fire make approach to sign Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer. De Bruyne will assess all options in the next days and weeks, but Chicago Fire are now showing strong interest with a specific project to attract KDB. Deal on."

The Fire does not currently have any big-name players in their squad but they have had Bastian Schweinsteiger and Xherdan Shaqiri in the past. Gregg Berhalter's side appears to be keen to add someone with a high profile to their roster as they were linked with Neymar before he returned to Santos.

LAFC target Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atlético Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with LAFC for some time now. It would be exciting to see him play in MLS alongside his former France teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. However, Griezmann is now set to stay at Atlético Madrid.

Matteo Moretto has revealed (translated from Spanish), "Griezmann closes the door on MLS and decides to stay at Atlético. After several contacts with the red-and-white club, the Frenchman has reached an agreement to extend his contract until 2027."

Griezmann is now 34 but has scored eight goals and five assists in 31 La Liga matches this season. Therefore, despite his age, he still can perform at the highest level, and it makes sense for him to continue in European soccer.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller linked with LAFC and other clubs

Thomas Muller played his last Champions League game for Bayern Munich last night. His side lost to Inter Milan 4-3 on aggregate, shattering his dream of ending his time at Bayern by winning the competition at his home stadium, the Allianz Arena, where this season's final will be played.

Muller has been linked with moving to Bayern's partner club in MLS, LAFC. However, other clubs in the division and across the world are also interested in Muller. Christian Falk published a post on X mentioning Fiorentina, Internacional, LAFC, San Diego FC and FC Cincinnati as all possible destinations for Muller.

If Muller feels he can still compete in European soccer then Fiorentino is for him — especially if he wants a lifestyle change. However, the forward is now 35 and has scored just one goal, with four assists in 25 Bundesliga matches this season. Internacional is an intriguing option, with the Brazilian Série A becoming a prominent destination for European players before they retire. Dimitri Payet is at Vasco da Gama and Memphis Depay currently plays for Corinthians.

A move to LAFC makes sense due to their partnership with Bayern. Oliver Giroud has struggled for form at the Black and Gold but could benefit from playing upfront alongside Muller. MLS expansion side San Diego FC requires a big-name player to announce themselves in the division. However, Kevin De Bruyne was deemed too expensive for them and the same could be the case for Muller. FC Cincinnati are currently third in the Eastern Conference but Muller's experience would be welcome at Pat Noonan's side.