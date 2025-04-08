MLS rumors: Kevin De Bruyne to Inter Miami

Kevin De Bruyne played his last Manchester derby last weekend after announcing that he would be leaving the Blue half of the city. The midfielder had been linked with San Diego FC for some time but it has been revealed that he would be too expensive for the expansion side. De Bruyne is now being linked with an MLS club that already has its fair share of star names.

According to ESPN, "Inter Miami CF hold the discovery rights for Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne... they have the first chance to negotiate with him if he chooses to play in North America's top flight."

The Herons already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets on their roster. However, they failed to win the MLS Cup last season, losing to Atlanta United in the playoffs. Adding De Buyne to their squad would boost their chances of winning the competition. However, if Miami were to recruit another top player from Europe, the league would become even less balanced.

Timo Werner not joining Tottenham permanently

Timo Werner has had a disappointing season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig. In 18 Premier League games, he has scored no goals but made three assists. The forward has also not been in the squad for any of Spurs' last four matches in the division. It was reported that the London club would not make his move permanent and this has now been confirmed.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Tottenham position has not changed: Spurs won’t sign Timo Werner on permanent deal from RB Leipzig. He’s gonna leave THFC in June, return to Leipzig and assess new club options, as he’s expected to leave the German side again."

Werner has been linked with a move to the New York Red Bulls. This summer, it should be straightforward, as RBNY, along with Leipzig of course, come under the Red Bull umbrella. Werner is only 29 but it appears that his days playing at the top level in Europe are coming to an end. Therefore, a move to MLS makes sense.

Matt Freese still on the USMNT's radar

New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese has been in fantastic form in MLS. He has been called up for the USMNT but has yet to play for the Stars and Stripes at the senior level. With Matt Turner coming under criticism in recent Nations League fixtures, Freese could soon get his chance in Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Tom Bogert posted on X: USMNT GK coach Toni Jimenez was in attendance at Yankee Stadium yesterday to watch NYCFC standout GK Matt Freese. Freese was one of MLS's best GKs last year & is continuing that form in 2025. Received first senior call-up in January. USMNT assistant Jesus Perez was at game too."

The match being talked about by Bogert was a 2-1 loss for NYCFC against Minnesota United. Freese could do nothing about Tani Oluwaseyi's goal and was unlucky to concede Wil Trapp's effort as it took a deflection. However, Freese made great saves to deny Kelvin Yeboah twice and Trapp from scoring again.