USMNT rumors: Pochettino to Spurs, McGlynn call-up, Pulisic romance

USMNT rumors: Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino has impressed as the head coach of the USMNT with five wins and just one defeat in his opening six games in charge. He is yet to be tested as the manager of the Stars and Stripes as he leads the team in a CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Panama this week. Should the United States progress, then they would face a feisty final against either Mexico or Canada.

Pochettino coached big European clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before becoming the boss of the USMNT. He has a particular bond with Tottenham and when asked by Sky Sports if he could see himself returning to the club, Pochettino said "'After six years I still feel in my heart yes I would like one day to come back.''

The Argentine's contract with U.S. Soccer expires after the 2026 World Cup — which the United States are co-hosting with Mexico and Canada. Pochettino still has a strong relationship with Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy and may feel he has unfinished business at the club. The manager never won a trophy with Spurs but did guide them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Spurs had a bad start to the following season, and Pochettino was sacked. However, no manager has done a better job at Tottenham since the Argentine. This is despite the club employing Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santa, Antonio Conte and now Ange Postecoglou.

Their current manager is under huge pressure right now, with Spurs 14th in the Premier League. This is the same position that Tottenham were in when Pochettino lost his job there. Perhaps after the World Cup, if he is not to continue with the USMMT, then Pochettino could return to north London.

Jack McGlynn to replace Johnny Cardoso

There have been reports that Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso is to withdraw from the USMNT roster due to injury. However, U.S. Soccer are yet to comment on the matter. Pochettino's side will need to replace Johnny and that could give the opportunity to an MLS player.

Larry Henry Jr revealed on X: CONCACAF Medical Committee has to confirm USMNT roster change before anything is done... Jack McGlynn expected to replace injured Johnny Cardoso, who stayed in Spain. This is the process for CONCACAF competitions. Any medical roster moves have to be approved by CONCACAF before processed."

McGlyn who plays for the Houston Dynamo already has three caps with one goal and one assist for the USMNT. He has also been seen training with Pochettino's side by Sanjay Sujanthakumar, who posted on X: "McGlynn here training w the USMNT."

Christian Pulisic's romance

Christian Pulisic is set to sign a new contract with AC Milan where he has flourished since signing from Chelsea. The USMNT star appears to be very happy off the field too as he is in a relationship with pro golfer Alexa Melton.

Pulisic revealed how they met on Paramount+'s docu-series PULISIC. It was in the modern way as the Milan forward said "I slid in the DMs as they call it."

The two sportspeople are bound to have a lot in common and Pulisic is a keen golfer as well. However, this week, USMNT fans will be hoping that the player is focussed on kicking a ball rather than hitting one with a club.