USMNT rumors: Johnny's new contract, Pefok return, Booth joins Twente
- Johnny Cardoso signs a new contract at Real Betis
- Jordan Pefok returns to Stade de Reims of Ligue 1
- Midfielder Taylor Booth joins Twente from Utrecht
USMNT rumors: Johnny Cardoso's new contract
Johnny Cardoso was linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the recent transfer window. However, the move never came to fruition and the USMNT midfielder has now signed a new contract at Real Betis.
His new deal will keep him at the Estadio Benito Villamarin until 2030. Johnny told Real Betis' official X account, "I feel at home, I'm very happy to be here."
Betis are now managed by former Manchester City and West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini. They are currently 10th in La Liga but are building a strong roster. During the transfer window, they signed Cucho Hernandez from the MLS side Columbus Crew and Antony on loan from Manchester United.
Their roster already includes former Premier League players Hector Bellerin, Adrian, Giovani Lo Celso and Pablo Fornals. Plus, they also have ex-Real Madrid player Isco in their midfield.
Despite Johnny signing a new contract, he may still end up heading to the Premier League next summer. Tottenham Hotspur have the option to sign him for £21 million in the next transfer window.
Jordan Pefok returns to Reims
Jordan Pefok started his career at Stade de Reims, but he has been a journeyman since leaving the Stade Auguste-Delaune. The USMNT forward switched French teams when he joined Rennes. He then went to Switzerland with BSC Young Boys. After that, Pefok moved to Germany with Union Berlin.
Pefok did not score in 18 Bundesliga games this season. However, he has now returned to Reims. Stade De Reims posted on X, "Welcome back home Jordy." The 28-year-old has signed a contract at the club until 2027.
Pefok has not played for the USMNT since a World Cup qualifier back in 2022. However, Reims has been a great place for American players recently. Folarin Balogun scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games for them whilst on loan from Arsenal during the 2022/23 season. This is what got Balogun noticed by the United States and earned him his move to AS Monaco.
Taylor Booth joins Twente
Taylor Booth made just nine Eredivisie appearances for Utrecht during the first half of the season. However, the USMNT midfielder has now switched Dutch teams and joined Twente.
Booth told Twente's official website, "In the back of my mind is also the World Cup that I would like to play in my home country next year. By showing myself at FC Twente I think I have a good chance of being there."
The 23-year-old has just three caps for the USMNT, but it is fantastic to see he has the confidence that he could be selected for the 2026 World Cup — which the United States is co-hosting along with Mexico and Canada.