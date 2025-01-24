USMNT rumors: Johnny to Wolves, Weah to Everton, Downs to Serie A
- Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis
- Juventus forward Timothy Weah linked with Premier League side Everton
- FC Koln's Damion Downs is wanted by Serie A sides Torino and Como 1907
USMNT rumors: Johnny Cardoso to Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers have been a selling club in the Premier League in recent years. This caused their former manager, Julen Lopetegui, to quit just before the 2023/24 campaign. His successor, Gary O'Neil, did well to keep them up in his first season but was left with a threadbare roster following the sales of the likes of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto. O'Neil was sacked last year. Wolves now have Vitor Pereira in charge, but they remain just outside the relegation places in the Premier League on goal difference.
Wolves cannot afford to keep on selling their best players and expect to stay in the division. They also need to start spending the money they have made to improve their squad. Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso is on Wolves’ radar but a deal is not expected to happen in January. Spurs have the option to buy Cardoso this summer for €25m. It is a clause that was included in the negotiation for Giovani Lo Celso's move to Real Betis."
Johnny has played 23 times for Betis this season, where he has scored one goal, which came in a Europa Conference League match with HJK Helsinki. His side is 12th in La Liga; a move to Wolves would be a step up for the USMNT defensive-midfielder. Providing they stay in the Premier League, playing for Wolves would boost Johnny's chances of making Mauricio Pochettino's rosters.
Timothy Weah to Everton
Timothy Weah has had ankle and hamstring problems that have hindered his season with Juventus so far. The USMNT forward has still scored five goals, with two assists in 14 Serie A matches.
Weah has played all across the front line for the Old Lady. His versatility makes him an attractive option for many clubs — including one in the Premier League. Calciomercato published an article linking him with RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Everton.
Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are both teams that are currently in the Bundesliga's top five right now. However, a potential move to Everton is intriguing. The Toffees have had many USMNT players represent them — notably Tim Howard, Landon Donovan and Brian McBride.
Everton has their legendary manager, David Moyes, back in their dugout and is about to move from Goodison Park to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. However, they are 16th in the Premier League, so they are not safe from relegation right now.
Damion Downs to Serie A
Serie A has become a haven for USMNT players recently. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah are at AC Milan. Whilst Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie play for Juventus. Another American player who could be heading to Italian soccer's top flight is Damion Downs.
Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Torino and Como are interested in Downs. Both sides are mid-table in Serie A, with Torino in 11th and Como 13th.
Downs has yet to play for the USMNT but has had call-ups to the United States at the U23 level. He has also represented Germany at youth level and could still play for their senior team. The striker currently plays in Bundesliga 2 for FC Koln — where he has scored seven goals and made three assists in 17 games.