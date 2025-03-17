USMNT rumors: Pulisic new deal, Johnny drops out, Musah backed

USMNT rumors: Christian Pulisic's new AC Milan deal

It was only last month that Christian Pulisic and AC Milan had to put out a statement denying that there was a rift with his manager, Sérgio Conceição and that the player had asked to leave the club. However, Pulisic could soon have a new deal with the Rossoneri.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Pulisic, set to sign his new contract at AC Milan soon as it will be valid for the next four years. The salary will be improved as expected."

Pulisic scored AC Milan's equaliser in their 2-1 win over Como in Serie A last Saturday. This took the USMNT forward's goal tally up to 15, with nine assists in 38 games in all competitions this season. Pulisic has found a home at last in Italy after a stint at Chelsea, where he was in and out of the team.

Johnny Cardoso withdraws from USMNT roster

USMNT fans were excited to see Johnny Cardoso in action for Mauricio Pochettino's side after his impressive form in La Liga. The defensive midfielder recently scored in Real Betis' 2-1 win over Real Madrid. Unfortunately, due to injury, Johnny will now not be part of the United States roster for the CONCACAF Nations League.

Gonzalo Tortosa has revealed (translated from Spanish), "Johnny Cardoso has dropped out of the US squad for this March break. The American continues to have discomfort and it has been decided that he will recover properly in Seville. The Real Betis player has nothing serious. He has been considered to remain in Seville to recover due to the club's important end to the season."

Betis are currently sixth in La Liga, so they are battling it out for the all-important European places. Manuel Pellegrini's side have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Johnny staying in Spain is a blow to the USMNT, who face Panama in the semi-finals of the Nations League this week.

Yunus Musah highly rated at AC Milan

Yunus Musah had a chance to score his first AC Milan goal last weekend after going past Como's goalkeeper, Jean Butez. However, the USMNT midfielder shot wide from a tight angle. Despite not scoring for Milan since joining from Valencia back in 2023, Musah is still a valued player at the Serie A club.

According to Calciomercato (translated from Italian), "Geoffrey Moncada (Milan's technical director) in particular is convinced that Yunus Musah is one of the few players in the squad with a Premier League engine."

The Premier League is the best division in the world, so this is high praise. Perhaps we could one day see the player who spent time at Arsenal's academy in English soccer's top flight. Musah has been linked with Chelsea in the past.