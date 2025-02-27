USMNT rumors: Pulisic new contract, PSV comebacks, Canada rivalry

USMNT rumors: new contract for Christian Pulisic

Only recently were reports that Christian Pulisic had fallen out with AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao, and the USMNT forward had asked to leave the club. However, Pulisic denied this in a statement. Rumors of Pulisic leaving Milan could soon be dispelled if he signs a new contract with the Serie A side.

Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that (translated from Italian) "the club has long said it is willing to extend the current contract valid until 2027 by one year or until 2028, with an option until 2029. The player is now inclined to accept and he too is moving towards the extension with a salary increase from 4 to 5 million."

After struggling for game time in the Premier League with Chelsea, Pulisic has settled well at Milan. He has won the Supercoppa Italiana and has scored 27 goals, with 20 assists in 84 games in all competitions for the Rossoneri.

PSV Eindhoven comebacks

PSV Eindhoven's USMNT contingent has been unlucky with injuries recently. Sergino Dest has not played this season due to a torn cruciate ligament, Malik Tillman's leg is injured, and Ricardo Pepi has a knee problem. This has left Richy Ledezma as the only fit American at the Eredivisie club.

Dest and Tillman could return for PSV soon though. Rik Elfrink posted on X (translated from Dutch) that Tillman "will return to PSV next week, will then train individually again and there is good hope that he will be available sooner." Elfrink also revealed that Dest "is now participating in almost all training sessions at PSV."

Jesse Marsch fuels USMNT-Canada rivalry

Jesse Marsch is a former USMNT player and assistant coach. However, he is now Canada's head coach, and he has sent a message to the United States president, Donald Trump.

Speaking to One Soccer, Marsch said, "Lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state; as an American, I'm ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we've shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies."

This has added a bit of spice to a potential meeting between Canada and the USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League final next month. Both teams are in opposite semi-finals, with Les Rouges playing Mexico and the Stars and Stripes facing Panama.

This year, we have already seen how heated matches between the two countries can get in the NHL's 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.