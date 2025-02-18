PSV Eindhoven vs. Juventus: Predicted lineups, team news and Champions League score prediction
Juventus have the advantage in their Champions League playoff fixture with PSV Eindhoven this week. The Old Lady leads 2-1 on aggregate going into the second leg at the Philips Stadion.
PSV have USMNT stars missing
PSV's roster includes four USMNT players, but only one, Richy Ledezma, will play this week. The player with one cap for the Stars and Stripes has played a variety of positions for the Dutch side this season, including right-back, right-midfield and central-midfield.
Sergino Dest is yet to play for PSV this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last year. Ricardo Pepi is set to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee problem. Whilst Malik Tillman has an injured leg.
Captain McKennie
Weston McKennie has captained Juventus at times recently when Manuel Locatelli is not playing. It is some turnaround in fortunes for the USMNT midfielder at the club as he has on occasions been deemed surplus to requirements.
Not many would have thought McKennie would be so key to Juventus when he was struggling whilst on loan from the club at Leeds United. McKennie scored from the edge of the box to give Juve the lead against PSV in the first leg.
McKennie and the club's other American have been versatile for Juventus. Tim Weah, who has played center-forward, right-wing, and right-back for the Old Lady, has also become a crucial player in Thiago Motta's side.
Team news and predicted lineups
Peter Bosz's side have home advantage but will need to put in a phenomenal performance if they are to turn this tie around.
PSV predicted lineup: Benitez, Ledezma, Odispo, Boscagli, Mauro Junior, Saibari, Schouten, Veerman, Perisic, De Jong, Lang
Despite even filling in at left-back this season for Juventus, McKennie should be able to play in his favored midfield position this week.
Juventus predicted lineup: Di Gregorio, Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Kelly, Locatelli, Thuram, Gonzalez, McKennie, Yildiz, Kolo Muani
Historical context and prediction
Juventus has already beaten PSV twice this season, 2-1 in the first leg and 3-1 in the group stage. McKennie scored in both matches. Despite PSV being at home this week, Juventus should still win the game 2-0.
How to watch PSV vs. Juventus
PSV play Juventus at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.