USMNT rumors: Ricardo Pepi to stay
Premier League side West Ham United made a bid for Ricardo Pepi this week. The offer was rejected, and Pepi now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. However, the USMNT striker is expected to sign a long-term deal with PSV Eindhoven.
Rik Elfrink has reported that (translated from Dutch) "Pepi says yes to PSV, where he will soon sign the longest contract of all players and is the first to be tied until 2030. The club can announce this soon, now that there is a verbal agreement."
Pepi has proved himself in the Eredivisie during spells at Groningen and now PSV. Staying in the Netherlands is the safe option instead of testing himself at one of Europe's more competitive divisions. The center-forward struggled in the Bundesliga with Augsburg, and this may still have an emotional effect on him.
Jack McGlynn to join the Houston Dynamo
Jack McGlynn was a key player in MLS for the Philadelphia Union last season. From midfield, he scored four goals and five assists in 30 matches. Unfortunately, the Union missed out on making the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. However, he is now set to join a team that finished fifth in the Western Conference.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "Houston Dynamo have acquired USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn from the Philadelphia Union... Philadelphia Union received approaches from the Championship and Italy for Jack McGlynn but the terms with Houston Dynamo surpassed those."
McGlynn has participated in the last two USMNT January camps. This year, he scored and assisted in the Stars and Stripes' 3-1 win over Venezuela. The 21-year-old should still have ambitions of playing soccer in Europe in the future.
Another assist for Antonee Robinson
Fulham captain Antonee Robinson helped his side defeat Newcastle United 3-1 in the Premier League. The USMNT left-back added to his assist tally by setting up Raul Jimenez's equalizer. This means that Robinson now has 10 assists in 24 Premier League games this season.
Robinson has been linked with big clubs in the past — including AC Milan, Liverpool and Newcastle. With the form that the defender is on, it is surely only a matter of time before Robinson joins a side where he can challenge for trophies.