USMNT rumors: Pepi injured, Reyna's new manager, Wiley to Watford
- Ricardo Pepi's injury could end talk of West Ham move
- Gio Reyna has a new manager at Borussia Dortmund
- Caleb Wiley is set to join Watford on loan from Chelsea
USMNT rumors: Ricardo Pepi suffers bad injury
There was speculation that West Ham United were ready to improve their bid for PSV Eindhoven'sRicardo Pepi. However, talk of this could come to an end with the news of Pepi suffering a bad injury that could rule him out long-term.
Pepi scored and made an assist against Liverpool as PSV defeated them 3-2 in the Champions League. This was the Reds' first defeat in the competition so far this season. However, the USMNT striker was forced off through injury after 76 minutes.
Rik Elfrink has reported that (translated from Dutch) "Pepi has suffered a knee injury and is out for the time being." This would make the Hammers reluctant to go back in for Pepi, as they already have Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug out injured.
Gio Reyna has a new manager at Borussia Dortmund
Gio Reyna came off the bench for Borussia Dortmund to provide an excellent back-heeled assist for Ramy Bensebaini against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last night. The Bundesliga side had Mike Tullberg as caretaker manager in the dugout following the sacking of Nuri Sahin. However, Dortmund now have a new permanent head coach.
The Black and Yellow announced that "Dortmund has appointed Niko Kovac as their new head coach. The 53-year-old, born in Berlin, has signed a contract with BVB until June 30, 2026, and will officially take charge next Sunday after the club’s Bundesliga match against Heidenheim."
Kovac had a fantastic career as a player where he represented Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburger SV and Hertha Berlin — as well as earning 83 caps for Croatia. His managerial CV is just as impressive as he has coached Croatia, Bayern, Monaco, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg.
It is very interesting to see Dortmund appoint a former Bayern player and manager as their new head coach. From a USMNT perspective, Reyna will be hoping that he finally starts playing regularly again under the new boss.
Caleb Wiley to Watford
Caleb Wiley joined Chelsea from the MLS side Atlanta United last summer. However, he was sent on loan to their sister club Strasbourg straight away. Wiley made just six Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg as injuries blighted his time in France.
Wiley was recalled by Chelsea, but he is set to go on loan again. Tom Bogert posted on X, "Watford nearing deal to sign USMNT left back Caleb Wiley on loan from Chelsea."
Watford are currently ninth in the Championship but only three points off the playoff places. Despite them having a chance of returning to the Premier League this season, there is still speculation that their manager Tom Cleverley will be sacked soon.
The Hornets are known for their hiring and firing of managers. It will be great for Wiley to get an experience of the Championship. However, the USMNT full-back is joining one of the most topsy-turvy clubs in English soccer.