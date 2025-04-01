MLS rumors: Muller to MLS, Vermes sacked, Kent joins Seattle

MLS rumors: Thomas Muller to MLS

Thomas Muller is a Bayern Munich legend who has made over 700 appearances for the club. Muller has only played club soccer for Bayern, where he has won the Bundesliga 12 times and the Champions League twice. The forward has also represented Germany 131 times and won the World Cup.

Muller is now 35 and has not been so effective in the Bundesliga this season, scoring just once with three assists in 23 games. He has become a fringe player and has been reduced to substitute appearances. His contract expires this summer, and it is not expected to be renewed. Therefore, it could be time for him to come to MLS.

Sky Sports Germany has reported (translated from Germany), "The Bayern legend is currently receiving offers from the MLS. Müller already considered a move last year due to a lack of playing time. The former international had, among other things, an offer from Saudi Arabia."

The article does not mention any MLS clubs' names. However, we can speculate that one could be the Chicago Fire. They appear to be on the search for a star name after being linked with Neymar before he returned to Santos. The Fire have also signed former Bayern players in the past, including Bastian Schweinsteiger and Xherdan Shaqiri.

There is also a rumor that Robert Lewandowski could one day join Chicago as well, where he could be reunited with his former Bayern teammate Muller. This is often a trend in MLS, as many of Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammates joined him at Inter Miami. There are also two former French internationals at LAFC, Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

Peter Vermes sacked by Sporting KC

Peter Vermes had been Sporting KC's manager since 2009. He won MLS Cup in 2013 and the U.S. Open Cup three times with the club. He also played for them when they were known as the Kansas City Wizards and worked there as a technical director. However, SKC has let him go unceremoniously just six games into this MLS season.

Vermes was quoted on Sporting KC's official website saying, "It would be hard to list all of the people I want to thank after 20 seasons in managerial positions at Sporting Kansas City. I am thankful to everyone, especially ownership for giving me the opportunity of being a steward of this club for the past two decades. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”

Vermes' assistant, Kerry Zavagnin, has taken over the coaching duties on an interim basis. He has a difficult job turning around their form, as SKC has lost five and drawn just one of their games so far in MLS.

Ryan Kent joins the Seattle Sounders

Ryan Kent has been rumored to be joining the Seattle Sounders recently. However, the move has now been announced by the club.

Craig Waibel, Seattle's general manager and chief soccer officer, told their official website, "Ryan is a dynamic winger with top-level experience who brings pace, creativity and a dangerous attacking threat. His versatility and work ethic make him a great fit for our system, and we believe he can make an immediate impact and allow us to continue competing at the highest level."

Kent has experience playing for many clubs in Europe, including Liverpool, Rangers and Fenerbahçe. He is best known for his time at Rangers, where he played over 200 times and won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.