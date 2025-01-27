MLS rumors: Werner to RBNY, no Chicago move for Neymar, Duran in demand
- Forward Timo Werner linked with the New York Red Bulls
- Neymar does not look likely to move to the Chicago Fire
- Former Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran is in demand
MLS rumors: Timo Werner to the New York Red Bulls
Timo Werner never really got going in his first spell in England at Chelsea. He returned to the country with Tottenham Hotspur on loan from RB Leipzig this season, but it has not worked out. Werner has scored just one goal in 26 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. The forward has also missed their last three Premier League games with a hamstring injury.
Werner is only 28, but it could already be time for him to move to MLS. Foot Mercato has reported that (translated from French) "the German international striker is in talks with the New York Red Bulls."
Although Werner did not make an impact in the Premier League, he was a star for Leipzig in the Bundesliga. As Werner is used to the Red Bull style of play from his time at Leipzig, he should be able to hit the ground running for the New York Red Bulls.
Jurgen Klopp is now the head of global soccer at Red Bull. Therefore, it would be great for Klopp to have one of his countrymen move from one Red Bull team to another.
The New York Red Bulls lost in the MLS Cup final to the Los Angeles Galaxy last season. They have already signed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich this off-season, and if they can also add Werner to their roster, they will be a real force in the upcoming MLS campaign.
No Chicago Fire move for Neymar
When it was announced that Neymar was leaving Al-Hilal, there was much speculation, including that he might join the Chicago Fire. Reports that the Fire's head coach and owner had travelled for talks with Neymar were crushed by Tom Bogert's post on X: "A rumor suggesting Gregg Berhalter and Joe Mansueto are in Saudi Arabia right now to recruit Neymar is not true."
It now looks set that Neymar is returning to Brazil. Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Neymar’s return to Santos now imminent as verbal agreement has been reached. Formal steps to follow next week for final formula of the deal from Al Hilal and contracts to be checked. Neymar already said yes to the move."
Neymar scored 136 goals for Santos in 225 games and won the Cope Libertadores with them before moving to Barcelona. It is fitting that the 32-year-old will return to Santos at the end of his career.
Jhon Duran is in demand
The former Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran has starred for Aston Villa this season but mostly as a super-sub. He has scored 12 goals in 29 games - including the winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League - but he is still behind Ollie Watkins in Unai Emery's pecking order.
Duran will want to be the main man for his club and may need to move to ensure this. However, Villa values him very highly and has already turned down a $70m bid from West Ham United for the striker. Foot Mercato published an article linking him with Al-Nassr, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League would have the resources to sign Duran. However, it is too early in the 21-year-old's career to even think about going to Saudi Arabia. Also, Al-Nassr play Cristiano Ronaldo up front, so Duran's game time would still be limited.
Real Madrid is a massive club, so a move to the Spanish giants would be hard to turn down. However, they have Kylian Mbappe, and Duran would not start ahead of him. Moving to PSG could be Duran's best bet, as he can challenge for the striker's role with Goncalo Ramos.