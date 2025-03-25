MLS rumors: Kent to Seattle, De Bruyne to San Diego, Montreal's next head coach

MLS rumors: Ryan Kent to the Seattle Sounders

Ryan Kent has been a free agent since leaving Fenerbahce last October. However, the former Liverpool and Rangers winger could be on his way to MLS.

According to Sounder At Heart, "The Seattle Sounders are in advanced talks to sign free agent Ryan Kent for the remainder of this season and likely with an option for 2026."

Kent made just one first-team appearance for Liverpool and was sent on loan by the Reds to clubs including Coventry City, Barnsley, SC Freiburg, Bristol City, and Rangers. He found a home at the Gers — where Kent won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.

The Englishman's time in Turkey with Fenerbahce was brief. He played 19 times in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists. Kent is only 28 but will bring a wealth of experience to the Sounders.

Brian Schmetzer's side is currently 12th in the Western Conference, with one win, two draws, and two defeats in MLS this year. Kent, along with Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris, could form part of an impressive attack force at Seattle.

Keven De Bruyne to San Diego FC

Kevin De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City will expire this summer. The Belgian has continued to be linked with San Diego FC and clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Despite now being 33, De Bruyne remains a key player for Belgium — he made two assists for his country in their 4-3 aggregate win over Ukraine in the Nations League this international break.

De Bruyne's season for City this season has been interrupted by a hamstring problem. However, he has still scored twice, with six assists in 20 Premier League games this campaign. It could be that De Bruyne's time in Europe is coming to an end.

The Sun has reported that "While talks have been held with De Bruyne and his representative, San Diego insist nothing is imminent. That's because they reckon the Belgian international’s wage demands would be too much for their budget." If it will cost San Diego too much, then that could pave the way for De Bruyne to head to the Saudi Pro League, as money is not an item in that division.

San Diego has had a great start to their inaugural season in MLS. Mikey Varas' side are fourth in the Western Conference with two wins, two draws and just one defeat. They have signed talented players, including Luca de la Torre and Chucky Lozano. However, they are yet to sign a massive name that would boost the profile of the new team.

Next CF Montréal head coach?

CF Montréal have recently parted ways with their head coach, Laurent Courtois. The Frenchman became the first managerial casualty of this MLS season. Courtois' assistant, Marco Donadel, has become Montréal's manager on an interim basis, but it remains to be seen who will be their next permanent boss.

GIVEMESPORT has speculated that "Long-time Portland Timbers manager Gio Savarese has wanted to get back into coaching. Given he's interviewed for several other jobs but ultimately didn't get any, maybe he would consider Montréal. Former FC Dallas interim manager Peter Luccin has a developmental background that Montréal values, while also having the added benefit of speaking French."

Savarese was the manager of the Portland Timbers for six years, where he won the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. He also has experience as a player in the division with the MetroStars, New England Revolution and the San Jose Earthquakes. Luccin played for FC Dallas and has also worked as their assistant and caretaker manager.