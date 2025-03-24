USMNT player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. Canada?

The USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League campaign ended in disaster, as they lost 2-1 to Canada in the match for third place. Mauricio Pochettino has been criticized for the performances his side has produced during this international break. The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, and there is not much time for the Argentine to get this talented group of American players working as a team.

Canada–USMNT Nations League player ratings

Here are the USMNT player ratings from SoFi Stadium.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matt Turner (GK) – 5/10 – Turner made a great punch to clear a deflected effort from Ismael Kone. However, he was beaten by Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi from close range and then by Jonathan David's curling shot.

Joe Scally (RB) – 6/10 – Scally moved back to his favored right-back position after playing left-back in the defeat to Panama. His night looked to be much easier than anticipated when Alphonso Davies was substituted due to injury after 12 minutes. However, Scally had to come off himself at half-time for Marlon Fossey.

Mark McKenzie (CB) – 5/10 – McKenzie replaced Chris Richards in the side and made some important clearances. However, David easily turned McKenzie and then scored the winner.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (CB) – 4/10 – Carter-Vickers also came back into the side to replace the experienced Tim Ream. The Celtic player got drawn in often and was then out of position as Canada played passes over the top. He was slow to react when Oluwaseyi scored.

Max Arfsten (LB) – 6/10 – Arfsten is predominantly a winger but filled in well at left-back as the USMNT have been missing Antonee Robinson. The Columbus Crew player made an excellent clearance early on to deny a chance for Tajon Buchanan. Arfsten was involved in a challenge with David, which resulted in Canada's head coach Jesse Marsch being sent off for appealing for a penalty. Arfsten made some good tackles and was willing to get forward but curled a shot wide in added time.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams (CDM) – 5/10 – Adams was the USMNT's best player against Panama. However, his passing and defensive astuteness were not quite so good this time. He gave the ball away, which led to David getting forward. The Bournemouth player did redeem himself by tracking back to cover. He was replaced by the more attack-minded Gio Reyna during the second half.

Weston McKennie (CDM) – 6/10 – McKennie dropped back into a more defensive role but was still willing to contribute offensively with his forward passes. He started the move that led to Patrick Agyemang's equaliser. McKennie was not so good defensively as Ali Ahmed was able to easily thread the ball between the Juventus midfielder and Adams to assist David's winner. Yunus Musah came on for McKennie in the 69th minute.

Diego Luna (CAM) – 7/10 – Luna produced an unselfish cut-back that assisted Agyemang's goal. The Real Salt Lake player was busy in attacking areas and combined well with his teammates.

Forwards

Christian Pulisic (RW) – 4/10 – The ball did not fall for the USMNT's star player and his deliveries were poor. Pulisic was replaced by Tanner Tessmann after 69 minutes.

Patrick Agyemang (CF) – 6/10 – Agyemang started ahead of Josh Sargent for this game, and his inclusion was vindicated as he scored the equaliser. Another MLS player, Brian White, came on for Agyemang in the 78th minute.

Tim Weah (LW) – 6/10 – Weah had to be called in for defensive duties often and made some good tackles. However, he was easily beaten by Ahmed, who put a cross in that led to Canada's opener. Weah was much better going forward and was involved in Agyemang's goal. Weah's forward runs and willingness to cut inside were very effective.

Substitutes

Marlon Fossey – 5/10

Tanner Tessmann – 5/10

Gio Reyna – 5/10

Yunus Musah – 5/10