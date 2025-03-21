USMNT player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. Panama?

The USMNT lost 1-0 to their bogey team, Panama, in the Nations League semi-finals. This was the Stars and Stripes' third straight defeat to Los Canaleros in competitive matches. Mauricio Pochettino's side, who were flat, now await a feisty encounter with Canada in the match for third place this Sunday.

USMNT–Panama Nations League player ratings

Here are the USMNT player ratings from SoFi Stadium.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matt Turner (GK) – 5/10 – Was not called into action often as Panama scored with their only shot on target. However, Turner's positioning for Cecilio Waterman's goal has been questioned. The goalkeeper's starting role is under threat as he is not playing regularly for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season.

Yunus Musah (RB) – 5/10 – Musah looked frustrated in having to drop back into the right-back position instead of playing in midfield.

Chris Richards (CB) – 5/10 – Richards was caught out on occasions. He got booked for a foul on Waterman and then had to come off injured for Mark McKenzie after 79 minutes.

Tim Ream (CB) – 6/10 – Ream is now 37 and is back playing in MLS with Charlotte FC. However, he is still a key defender for the USMNT. It remains to be seen if he can keep on performing a year from now at the 2026 World Cup.

Joe Scally (LB) – 5/10 – Filled in at left-back in the absence of Antonee Robinson. He did well and helped out Tim Weah offensively but was out of position when Waterman scored.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams (CDM) – 7/10 – Adams has been in fine form for AFC Bournemouth this season. He was the USMNT's best player with excellent passing, whilst not forgetting his defensive duties. Adams had an effort on goal from range but put it wide.

Tanner Tessmann (CDM) – 5/10 – Tessmann is another midfielder doing well for his club, Olympique Lyonnais. However, his passing was often sideways, as he could not find a decisive pass against this organised Panama team. Jack McGlynn came on for Tessmann during the second half.

Weston McKennie (CAM) – 6/10 – The versatile McKennie was outnumbered as Panama got men behind the ball. However, he did nearly assist Josh Sargent — who hit the post. Also, McKenne had a chance with a header, which he put straight at Orlando Mosquera. The Juventus player also played a good ball through to Patrick Agyemang but the substitute could not score.

Forwards

Christian Pulisic (RW) – 5/10 – Pulisic had a frustrating night but was kept on as he is the star and can come up with a moment of magic. He set up a good chance for Agyemang, but the Charlotte player spurned the opportunity. Pulisic's frustration got the better of him late on as he was booked for a foul on Anibal Godoy.

Josh Sargent (CF) – 5/10 – Sargent's deflected effort hit the post early on. The striker also had a goal disallowed for offside. He has been in excellent form for Norwich City this campaign. However, the USMNT were missing Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun, who are missing through injury. Sargent has not scored for the USMNT since 2019 but has missed many games due to injury. The Norwich player was replaced by Agyemang after 68 minutes.

Timothy Weah (LW) – 5/10 – Weah put in a great cross that McKennie should have scored with a header from. He also fired an effort from outside the box that was comfortably held by Mosquera.

Substitutes