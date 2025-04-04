MLS rumors: Müller to LAFC, De Bruyne to Neom, Dominguez to Toronto

MLS rumors: Thomas Müller to LAFC

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller is set to depart the Bavarian club this summer. He has reportedly had offers from MLS and the Saudi Pro League. Until now, we have only been able to speculate which North American team Müller could join.

According to BILD (translated from German), "Müller would like to play football for another year. Several clubs in the USA are tempting him. Among them are FC Cincinnati and San Diego FC.

"However, FC Bayern also has a partner club in the MLS: Los Angeles Football Club, which cooperates with the Munich record champions. Bayern's executives are now said to be considering whether LA could also make Müller an offer."

Müller joining LAFC would be fitting due to their partnership with Bayern. Similar to how players have moved between teams in the City Football Group, including New York City FC and Manchester City. LAFC could also use an additional forward, as Olivier Giroud has scored just twice in 25 games for the club.

San Diego would welcome Müller, especially if they miss out on Kevin De Bruyne. The MLS expansion side has yet to sign a big name to announce its presence in the league. Cincinnati has been in MLS since 2019 but Müller would still be the club's most notable signing.

San Diego FC target Kevin De Bruyne linked with Neom

It has recently been revealed that Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne could be too expensive for San Diego FC. However, one country where money appears not to be an item is Saudi Arabia.

Foot Mercato has reported (translated from French), "Neom SC is pushing to recruit him. The powerful and extremely wealthy Saudi D2 team, which is well on its way to promotion to the elite, is in very serious discussions with KDB."

Neom are 10 points clear at the top of the Saudi First Division League and therefore set for promotion to the Saudi Pro League. Signing De Bruyne would be some addition to being in the top flight of Saudi Arabian soccer.

Toronto sign Maxime Dominguez from Vasco da Gama

Toronto FC are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference and yet to win any of their opening six MLS games. However, Robin Fraser's side has been boosted by the signing of Maxime Dominguez on loan from Vasco da Gama.

Toronto FC's general manager, Jason Hernandez, told the club's official website, "Maxime will provide us with a boost in our midfield given his technical ability, work rate, and eye for delivering a pass that unlocks the opposition. We are happy to add a player of his calibre to our roster and look forward to his quick integration into our group."

Dominguez is a 29-year-old Swiss midfielder who represented his country up to U20 level. He has spent his club career mostly in Europe with clubs including Lausanne-Sport, Miedź Legnica and Gil Vicente. Vasco da Gama was Dominguez's first non-European club and he scored one goal, with one assist in 14 games for the Brazilian side.