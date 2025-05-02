MLS news and rumors roundup for May. 2: Chicago Fire are favorites to sign Kevin De Bruyne and more

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to join the Chicago Fire

Kevin De Bruyne was priced out of a move to San Diego FC. However, there remained strong MLS interest in the Manchester City midfielder from clubs including Inter Miami, New York City FC, D.C. United and the Chicago Fire. It has now been revealed that the Fire would be De Bruyne's most likely destination.

Paul Tenorio of The Athletic has reported that, "Chicago Fire are favorites to sign City star Kevin De Bruyne this summer, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions. Euro interest could always make things interesting, but KDB prefers MLS & Chicago over a Saudi move, sources said."

The Fire are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, so they could do with the addition of some star quality. Former USMNT head coach, Gregg Berhalter, is now their manager and is looking to rebuild his reputation following his Stars and Stripes sacking after a disappointing Copa America campaign last year.

Chicago's most notable recruit in its history was that of former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. However, the German left the Fire back in 2019. The MLS side was recently linked with Neymar before he returned to Santos. De Bruyne would be Chicago's biggest name signing since Schweinsteiger.

Wilfried Zaha is open to returning to Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha is a Crystal Palace hero after making 458 appearances for the club, scoring 90 goals and providing 53 assists. He had a brief stint at Manchester United before returning to Palace early in his career. It was always known that Zaha had ambitions of playing for a bigger club. However, he ended up staying at Selhurst Park for the majority of his career in Europe.

Zaha joined Galatasaray in 2023, and after an unsuccessful time on loan at Olympique Lyonnais, Zaha has now been loaned out to MLS side Charlotte FC. He has scored twice in eight games for Charlotte as Dean Smith's team is now fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Despite this, Zaha recently hit back at fan criticism on Snapchat by posting, "Typical. We lost a game and somehow it's Zaha's fault. I dribble ..I'm selfish. I keep it simple.. I'm not doing what I'm being paid to do. I shoot.. I should of passed. I pass.. I should finish my chances...

“I usually wouldn’t reply to this stupid s**t but I'm not a scapegoat for people to waffle about in at clubs anymore. Zaha this, Zaha that, but we had the best start ever and been 1st in the league, so please stop chapping, especially my name."

Zaha has been very active on the social media platform and has now revealed that he would be open to returning to Palace. He said in another post, "I'm not one of those guys who's trying to go back to a team when I've got no legs. Palace are thriving now, they're in a (FA Cup) final. Some things are just better left. I did what I did, I am what I am there, done what I've done for the club.

"It's best to just leave it there. I don't want to just come back, and I'm not the Wilf that I was before, and then you just ruin your legacy. I feel like I've done enough, I just appreciate Palace from afar. That's the reality, but never say never, you don't know."

Zaha is now 32, and Charlotte does have the option to sign him permanently. It may also be unlikely that Palace would want to re-sign him after the player has been away from English soccer's top flight for two years now.

Julian Gressel has joined Minnesota United from Inter Miami

Julian Gressel did not play for Inter Miami this year in MLS or the CONCACAF Champions Cup, so he has now been sold to Minnesota United. This is the USMNT international's sixth MLS team after previously representing Atlanta United, D.C. United, the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Columbus Crew.

Speaking to Minnesota's official website, Gressel said, “I’m really excited to be here at Minnesota United and to get integrated into the group. I can’t wait to get started with the guys and continue the momentum that has been established within the team."

Gressell is leaving a star-studded team that, of course, boasts having Lionel Messi on its roster. However, he is joining a team that is doing well in MLS; Minnesota is currently fourth in the Western Conference.