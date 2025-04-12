With the MLS season well under way, the buzz around the league and the soccer world aren't stopping. So let's catch up on the latest news and rumors, starting with Lionel Messi's future with his current club, Inter Miami.

MLS news and rumors: Lionel Messi to stay at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's current Inter Miami contract expires at the end of the year. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona, but that will always be a rumor until the great Argentine retires from soccer. In a massive boost to the Herons and MLS as a whole, Messi is to sign a new deal with Javier Mascherano's side.

The Athletic has reported that "Inter Miami are close to an agreement with Lionel Messi over a contract extension, which would see the Argentina forward lead his side into their new home at Miami Freedom Park next year."

This is great news for soccer in America, as Messi will play his club soccer in the country before and after the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. The USMNT may not be performing to the best of their ability right now but it is still a very exciting time for soccer in the USA.

Angel Di Maria continues to be linked with Inter Miami

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, many of his former Barcelona teammates also joined the MLS side including Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. Angel Di Maria — who played alongside Messi for Argentina — has been linked with the Herons for some time now.

Claudio Futbol posted on X: "Jorge Méndez (the soccer agent) flash-trip to Miami is rumoured to have Di Maria in the agenda, bringing him to Inter Miami this summer, one of the prerequisites for Di Maria is to use the 11 jersey. Looks very certain, if financial are met, Messi might have new teammate soon."

Di Maria currently plays for Benfica and has scored eight goals, with five assists in 21 Liga Portugal games this season. He is now 37 but if the winger were to join Inter Miami, then their expectations to win MLS Cup will grow even further.

Jonathan Bond signs for the Houston Dynamo

Former LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has returned to MLS with the Houston Dynamo. Bond made 89 appearances for the Galaxy in MLS but left last year and returned to English soccer with Championship side Watford.

The player who represented England up to U21 level is now 31 but has a wealth of experience, having also played for clubs such as West Bromwich Albion and Reading.

Houston Dynamo's president of soccer, Pat Onstad, told the club's official website, "With over 200 games in his career, including three seasons in Major League Soccer, he gives us another valuable option at the goalkeeper position. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan and his family to Houston."

Ben Olsen's side needed a new goalkeeper with Andrew Tarbell and Jimmy Maurer suffering from injuries. The club are currently 13th in the Western Conference but now they have a new keeper they should be looking up the table. Dynamo's first game with Bond signed up is against his former club, LA Galaxy.