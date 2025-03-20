MLS rumors: Messi to Barcelona, promotion and relegation, Lingr to Houston

MLS rumors: FC Barcelona want Lionel Messi back

Lionel Messi would like to play in the renovated Camp Nou before he retires. However, he is the star of Inter Miami and the club nor MLS would want to see him leave. Messi has become the main attraction in North American soccer; it feels like MLS stands for Messi Live Show, not Major League Soccer.

His current deal with Miami expires in December of this year. However, it would be great for soccer in America if he stayed until at least after the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. FC Barcelona is currently playing at their city's Olympic Stadium but would like Messi to return after the World Cup when they are ready to move back into Camp Nou.

TNT Sports had reported (translated from Spanish), "Barcelona intends to return Lionel Messi to the club after the 2026 World Cup in the United States. The club's main motivation is to have their idol back on the team he never should have left for the inauguration of the new Camp Nou."

Messi is now 37 and is still performing well for Miami, with four goals and two assists in five games in all competitions this season. However, he is not getting any younger and recently had to miss out on Argentina's World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Seeing Messi play for Barcelona again would be romantic if it were to happen. However, given how old the player would be then, the Argentine's return could be more ceremonious than what would be best for the team.

United Soccer League to introduce promotion and relegation

MLS was introduced in 1996, and since then, the United Soccer League - which dates back to 1986 - has been in its shadow. However, the landscape of soccer in America could soon be about to change dramatically. The USL plans to launch a Division One league in 2027 and introduce promotion and relegation.

USL posted on X: "Promotion and relegation is coming! The USL becomes the first professional sports league in the U.S. to adopt this global system, marking a major milestone that will reshape the future of American soccer."

Promotion and relegation will make soccer more exciting in America as more games would matter. It will also give other teams the chance to play at higher levels in the country.

Houston Dynamo to sign Ondrej Lingr

The Houston Dynamo are yet to win in MLS this year, with three losses and one draw in their first four games. However, Houston's roster is set to be boosted by the arrival of an international player from Europe.

According to GIVEMESPORT, "The Houston Dynamo are finalizing a deal to sign Czech international attacking midfielder Ondrej Lingr from Slavia Prague... Lingr will join for a transfer fee worth around $2.6 million and will be a designated player."

Lingr has an impressive CV as he has played for the Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League as well. However, this season in the Chance Liga for Slavia Prague, he has scored just once and made one assist in 16 matches.