MLS rumors: Pogba to LAFC, Messi injured, Hedges to FC Dallas

MLS rumors: Paul Pogba to Los Angeles FC

Paul Pogba is free to return to soccer following the expiration of his doping ban. The former Juventus and Manchester United player has recently been linked with Inter Miami. However, he has now been seen watching another MLS team last Saturday.

Los Angeles FC posted on X: "A surprise from an old friend" as the caption of a video of Pogba meeting Olivier Giroud at BMO Stadium during the club's 1-0 loss to Austin FC. LAFC have two Frenchmen in their roster, Giroud and Hugo Lloris.

It remains to be seen if signing Pogba is an option for LAFC. Especially as the club is reportedly also interested in Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid. The Black and Gold could add some star French players to their roster that could rival Miami's former Barcelona contingent that is spearheaded by Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi injured

Lionel Messi suffered an injury in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Atlanta United in MLS last Sunday. This was despite the player scoring and completing the 90 minutes.

Messi has subsequently been left out of Argentina's roster for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. Miami announced in a statement on Monday that "Messi underwent an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night’s match against Atlanta United.

"The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition."

Matt Hedges to FC Dallas

Matt Hedges left Austin FC at the end of the last MLS season. However, the 34-year-old wants to continue playing in the division.

Yesteday Tom Bogert posted on X: "Hedges isn't retired yet and would like to keep playing, I'm told. The veteran MLS center back would ideally want to return to FC Dallas, his long-time club. No talks have happened yet. Hedges is playing in the U.S. Open Cup with Des Moines Menace tomorrow night."

Menace of the USL League Two face Sporting KC II in the Open Cup today at 07:30 PM ET which can be streamed on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.

Hedges has five caps for the USMNT and has played 345 games in total in MLS. Of those appearances, 310 were for Dallas. Therefore, it is no surprise that he would like to go back to Los Toros.