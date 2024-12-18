Tyreek Hill is one comma away from demanding a trade out of Miami
By Mark Powell
It's been a tough season for the Miami Dolphins. While Miami is still technically in the hunt for a playoff spot, they are two games back of the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 7 seed. At 6-8, the Dolphins struggles can be traced back to injury issues at quarterback, and their brief yet unsuccessful run without Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua is back now, and didn't throw an interception for the better part of a calendar month. He looks rough against the Houston Texans, however, adding three picks to his tally in a single game after previously playing flawless football.
Tyreek Hill sounds upset with the Miami Dolphins, but does he want a trade?
A side-effect of poor quarterback play is fed up wide receivers. Wideouts are fully reliant on the player behind center, which can mean weeks without consistently seeing the football. That's been the case for Tyreek Hill this season. When Tagovailoa has been healthy, Hill has looked his usual self. Prior to the Dolphins loss to the Texans, he had three touchdowns in four weeks, including a 10-catch outing against the New York Jets.
Sunday was the opposite, as Hill had just two catches for 36 yards. The 30-year-old doesn't seem happy.
Now, it's unclear exactly what Hill means in this tweet. Either he wants to retire and coach somewhere, or he's suggesting the Dolphins trade him. Hill won't become an English teacher anytime soon, so the lack of a comma in this instance leaves the audience guessing.
His follow-up tweet clarifies how demanding the 2024 season has been for Hill and the Dolphins. What started out as a season with playoff aspirations has dissipated.
If Hill were available for trade, just how many suitors he had would depend on his contract. If the Dolphins were willing to take on some of the remaining near-$40 million on his deal, then perhaps teams would be interested. If not, then prospective suitors must be willing to fork over at least the $10 million Hill is owed in 2025, plus potentially let him walk after the year or restructure his deal yet again.
Trading Hill is easier said than done, if that's truly what he wants.