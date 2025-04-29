MLS news and rumors roundup, Apr. 29: Paul Pogba linked with D.C. United and more

Paul Pogba linked with D.C. United

Paul Pogba has recently been seen watching Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC. This has prompted rumors that the former Manchester United and Juventus player could join one of those teams. However, Pogba is now being linked with another MLS club.

The Athletic has reported that "D.C. United owns the discovery rights to free agent midfielder Paul Pogba, a team source with knowledge of the arrangement has confirmed... The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also confirmed that the club is in talks over a potential deal for the 32-year-old."

Pogba was once considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world. However, his career went off the rails due to inconsistent form, injuries and eventually a doping ban. After not playing since the 2023/24 season due to his suspension, the Frenchman will be looking to make up for lost time.

It remains to be seen what level Pogba will be able to play at after being out of the game for such a long time. Sky Sports revealed that "Baller League president KSI has said talks are being held with Paul Pogba over playing in the competition." However, the six-a-side tournament is an unlikely destination for Pogba if a move to MLS is on the cards.

Pogba would still be a statement signing for D.C. United. Troy Lesesne's side is currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, so they could do with boosting their roster.

Antoine Griezmann could still sign for LAFC

Rumors of Antoine Griezmann joining Los Angeles FC were put to bed by reports that he was to sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid. However, nothing has been made official yet, so a move to MLS is still a possibility for the Frenchman.

Taylor Twellman posted on X: "Griezmann has NOT made any verbal agreement with Atletico and his representatives are still in contact with MLS/LAFC. That doesn’t mean they sign him as many a different factors are now in play with a new manager on the horizon."

Steve Cherundolo is set to depart LAFC at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen who LAFC's next head coach might be. Regardless of who will be coaching the side, Griezmann should still be the Black and Gold's priority signing, with Olivier Giroud only recently scoring his first MLS goal.

Griezmann has proved that he can still compete at the age of 34 this season. In 33 La Liga games, the Atletico forward has scored eight goals along with six assists. At LAFC, he would be able to play alongside not just Giroud but another former France international, Hugo Lloris.

Cavan Sullivan might join Manchester City early

Manchester City have had a very disappointing season by their very high standards. However, they could still end the season by qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola has been trusted to rebuild the side, and this could mean a young MLS star joining the club earlier than expected.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, "Understand Manchester City are planning for talent Cavan Sullivan to begin training with MCFC in July, work in progress with Philadelphia Union. Sulliven, developing very well and seen as one of best young players worldwide. He will officially join Man City in 2027."

Sullivan became MLS's youngest ever player when he represented the Philadelphia Union in the competition last year at the age of just 14. This season, Sullivan has made only three MLS appearances. However, he has scored two goals, with one assist, in five games for the Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro.