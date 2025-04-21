MLS news and rumors roundup for Apr. 21: Steve Cherundolo set to leave LAFC

Steve Cherundolo to step down

Los Angeles FC's first game after Steve Cherundolo announced that he would be stepping down as their manager at the end of the season was a six-goal thriller. Denis Bouanga's 90th-minute penalty secured LAFC a point against the Portland Timbers in a 3-3 draw at Providence Park.

Cherundolo announced last week on LAFC's official website that "After much reflection and discussion with my family, we made the decision that at the end of this year we will return to Germany. I love Los Angeles and LAFC, but this move is in the best interest of my family, even as it will ultimately take us away from a team, city, organization and fan base that I am proud to represent."

The manager can be proud of his efforts for LAFC, as he won MLS Cup, the Supporters Shield and the U.S. Open Cup with the Black and Gold. Cherundolo's side has had a mixed start in MLS this season, they are currently seventh in the Western Conference with four wins, one draw and four defeats.

It is no surprise that Cherundolo wants to return to Germany. He spent his entire playing career with Hannover 96, making 415 appearances for the side. Cherundolo also coached Hannover's youth teams and was briefly their assistant manager. He has also been the assistant coach at VfB Stuttgart and Germany's U15s.

Cherundolo only returned to the United States in 2021 when he took charge of the Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship before moving on to LAFC. Perhaps another Bundesliga job now awaits Cherundolo.

Omir Fernandez joins the Portland Timbers

Omir Fernandez was left out of the Colorado Rapids' roster for their 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo yesterday amid speculation that he has switched MLS teams.

Tom Bogert reported on X that "The Portland Timbers acquire versatile attacker Omir Fernandez from the Colorado Rapids. Deal is $200k GAM + $50k add ons. Rapids already bought down Fernandez so he hits Portland at reduced budget charge."

Fernandez has made eight MLS appearances for Colorado this season, in which he has provided two assists but no goals. The 26-year-old has also represented the New York Red Bulls in the division.

Noel Buck to sign for the San Jose Earthquakes

Noel Buck has recently been on loan from the New England Revolution to Southampton. Whilst at the Saints, he represented their U21s in Premier League 2. However, the midfielder who has represented England up to U20 level is now set to leave the Revs permanently.

According to Tom Bogert, "The San Jose Earthquakes are finalizing a deal to acquire England youth int'l Noel Buck from the New England Revolution." This is a fitting move for Buck as he will be reunited with his former coach, Bruce Arena.

Buck is not the only one of Arena's former players that the Quakes are set to sign. Bogert has also revealed that "San Jose Earthquakes agree deal to acquire wingback DeJuan Jones from Columbus Crew."

Jones won the Supporters Shield with Arena at the New England Revolution in 2021. The left-back has been playing for the Columbus Crew. However, he has represented the Crew just five times this season and has been left on the bench on three occasions. Jones has 10 caps for the USMNT and will be hoping for more once he starts getting regular game time again.