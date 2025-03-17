MLS rumors: Griezmann to LAFC, Cremaschi to Spurs, Caraballo's Orlando deal

MLS rumors: Antoine Griezmann to Los Angles FC

Los Angeles FC already has Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris on its roster. However, another Frenchman could soon join the MLS club. Relevo has reported that Antoine Griezmann wants to come to MLS and that LAFC are interested in the player.

Griezmann is still performing well in La Liga this season, scoring eight goals and making five assists in 28 matches. Although his team, Atletico Madrid, lost 4-2 to Barcelona yesterday, they remain third in the division. Diego Simeon's side is just four points behind Barca and Real Madrid, so they are still in the title race.

MLS has long been rumored to be Griezmann's next destination. The player, who is a huge fan of the NFL and NBA, would embrace American culture. LAFC could also do with adding more firepower to their squad, as they have scored just four goals in four MLS games this campaign.

Benjamin Cremaschi to Tottenham Hotspur

Inter Miami are known for being able to attract star names such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to MLS. However, the Herons have also been able to help develop talented players themselves. Miami recently sold Diego Gomez to the Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

There could soon be another Miami player heading to English soccer's top flight. According to TBR Football, "Tottenham Hotspur are one of several Premier League sides who have been tracking the progress of Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi... Tottenham have checked on Cremaschi of late, alongside Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion."

Cremaschi is a central-midfielder who can play in both attacking and defensive roles. The 21-year-old has already played 54 times in MLS for Miami and has been capped three times by the USMNT.

Gustavo Caraballo signs pro deal with Orlando City

MLS is a division that has been known to throw very young players in at the deep end. Freddy Adu played for D.C. United when he was just 14 years old. However, Adu never lived up to the hype around him, and his career was that of a journeyman. Cavan Sullivan is a recent youngster who made his MLS debut last year for the Philadelphia Union also at the age of 14. Sullivan is set to join Manchester City when he turns 18.

We have already seen 16-year-old Gustavo Caraballo play in MLS for Orlando City this season. The player has now signed a first team contract with the club. Orlando's general manager, Luiz Muzzi, told their official website, "This is a great day for Orlando City as Gustavo becomes the latest and youngest player to take the next step along the Club’s professional development pathway."