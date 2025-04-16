MLS news and rumors: LAFC interested in Gio Reyna and more

MLS news and rumors: LAFC interested in Gio Reyna

In Borussia Dortmund's last five Bundesliga matches, Gio Reyna has been left on the bench. However, the USMNT midfielder made a substitute appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals yesterday, but his Dortmund side fell to a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Barcelona. It has been revealed that Niko Kovač's side has told Reyna that he can start looking for a new club, and there are now links away from Signal Iduna Park.

MLS Transfers has reported that "LAFC and Rangers in Scotland are interested in Gio Reyna. More clubs expected to join pursuit. Despite interest from Bundesliga clubs, Gio is interested in leaving Germany."

Reyna has lacked game-time for Dortmund in recent seasons and it did not work out for him in the Premier League whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest in the last campaign. Therefore, moving to MLS could be a step backwards to go forward. If LAFC can sign Reyna, he will join a star-studded roster that already includes Oliver Giroud and Hugo Lloris. Reyna played for New York City FC's academy before joining Dortmund.

A move to Rangers would also be fitting for Reyna as his father Claudio also represented the team from Glasgow. The player should be able to thrive in the Scottish Premiership, playing for one of the division's biggest sides. Rangers challenge Celtic for the title in Scotland every season. The Hoops are set to win the league this campaign, but Reyna could be part of a title push next year.

Inter Miami want Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne proved that he can still perform at the highest level last weekend in the Premier League. He scored and made an assist in Manchester City's 5-2 win over Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old recently announced that he would be leaving Pep Guardiola's side when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Bruyne was being linked with San Diego FC but he has been deemed too expensive for the MLS expansion side. It has now been revealed that Inter Miami have his discovery rights. Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "Understand Inter Miami are very interested in signing Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer after this season. However, talks are not believed to be advanced at this stage. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also dreaming of securing his signature."

If money is still De Bruyne's motivation despite earning handsomely at City over the last 10 years, then the Saudi Pro League is for him. He has been linked with the top sides in the division including Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. Another option for De Bruyne is Neom SC — who are set to be promoted to Saudi Arabia's top flight.

However, if De Bruyne wants to experience a finer lifestyle then Miami would be a better fit. If Javier Mascherano's side can pull off the deal, then the Belgian would be able to play alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba in MLS' most exciting team.

Paul Pogba is training in Miami

Paul Pogba is a free agent and can return to soccer following the reduction of his drug ban. He has recently been spotted watching MLS matches at Inter Miami and LAFC. This has provoked rumors that the former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder could join one of those sides.

Florian Plettenberg has revealed that "Paul Pogba is currently keeping himself fit in Miami and wants to make a strong comeback next season by signing with a new club. The market is being explored and talks are ongoing. Understand Pogba is open to a move to the Bundesliga, La Liga, or Ligue 1. MLS and Saudi Arabia are also options being considered."

If Pogba still has ambitions of playing at the highest level, then he should go to Germany, Spain or France. Playing in the top flight in one of those countries will give Pogba a better opportunity to represent the French national team again. However, Pogba is now 32 and has not played competitive soccer since September 2023, so may not have the quality anymore to play in Europe's top divisions. Therefore, a move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League could make more sense for Pogba at this stage in his career.