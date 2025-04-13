The soccer world was shocked to hear that Newcastle United's manager Eddie Howe was in hospital this week due to illness. However, his long-term assistant Jason Tindall stepped up and guided the Magpies to a 4-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League. The result means that Newcastle is now fourth in the division — with a game in hand over their rivals in qualification for the Champions League.

Newcastle-Man United Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Newcastle players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Nick Pope (GK): 7

Pope made a great save to deny Joshua Zirkzee early on. However, he could do nothing about Alejandro Garnacho's goal. Newcastle has recently been linked with Aaron Ramsdale, but Pope proved that he is still a worthy number one for the Magpies.

Kieran Trippier (RB): 7

Trippier was involved in the build-up to Sandro Tonali's opening goal. The full-back linked up very well with Jacob Murphy on the right flank. Emil Krafth came on for the 34-year-old in the 79th minute.

Fabian Schär (CB): 7

Another solid performance from Schär, who helped keep Zrikzee and then Rasmus Hojlund quiet.

Dan Burn (CB): 7

Burn did dive on Diego Dalot, who was able to play Garnacho through and equalise for the Red Devils. However, this was his only mistake in a dominant performance, with England manager Thomas Tuchel watching on from the stands.

Tino Livramento (LB): 7

Livramento should have done a better job at marking Garnacho — who got Man United's goal. However, Livramento made amends with his involvement in Harvey Barnes' first goal. Livramento was a constant threat down the left and is becoming one of the best attacking full-backs in the division.

Midfielders

Sandro Tonali (CDM): 7

Fired Newcastle ahead with a fantastic first-time strike. Tonali did not forget his defensive duties which enabled the Magpies to dominate the game.

Bruno Guimarães (CM): 7

Guimarães put in an all-action performance and sealed the victory with a slotted finish. Lewis Miley came on for the Brazilian with five minutes of normal time to go.

Joelinton (CM): 7

Joelinton assisted Guimarães' goal by intercepting Altay Bayindir's pass with a header forward. Ruben Amorim's midfielders could not handle the Brazilian. Sean Longstaff came on for Joelinton in the 85th minute.

Forwards

Jacob Murphy (RW): 7

Murphy played an excellent ball across the face of the goal, which assisted Barnes' first of the game. After 79 minutes, Anthony Gordon replaced Murphy.

Alexander Isak (ST): 7

Provided a great improvised pass to assist Tonali's goal. However, Isak would have been disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win. Callum Wilson came on for Isak late on.

Harvey Barnes (LW): 8

Barnes gave Newcastle their lead back with a tap-in. He then won the ball off of Noussair Mazraoui and produced a fine solo goal to extend the Magpies' advantage. Barnes made his only England appearance back in 2020 but would have made a great impression on Tuchel in this game.

Substitutes

Calum Wilson, 6/10

Emil Krafth, 6/10

Anthony Gordon, 6/10

Sean Longstaff, N/A