Newcastle player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. West Ham United?

Newcastle United set themselves up nicely for the EFL Cup final with a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League. Eddie Howe's side is now sixth in the division, with Champions League soccer still within their reach.

West Ham–Newcastle Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Newcastle players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Nick Pope (GK): 6

Pope was suspended for the EFL Cup final of 2023 but put in a good showing to make Howe's decision of playing him or Martin Dúbravka this Sunday difficult.

Kieran Trippier (RB): 7

The experienced full-back fired in a cross that Harvey Barnes tested Alphonse Areola with. Trippier also put in some great deliveries from set-pieces.

Fabian Schär (CB): 6

Schär was beaten by Mohammed Kudus early on when the West Ham player put a dangerous cross into the box. The Swiss defender did make a great challenge on Kudus, which correctly was not deemed to be a foul.

Dan Burn (CB): 6

Burn could have done better in clearing Jarrod Bowen's cross that ended up being deflected out off of Edson Alvarez. The defender was an aerial threat in the opposition's box from corners.

Tino Livramento (LB): 6

He was filling in at left-back in the absence of Lewis Hall due to injury. Livramento did miss Kudus's cross, which led to a chance for Thomas Soucek. Fortunately, the West Ham midfielder squandered his opportunity. The player with one England cap contributed to Newcastle's attacks well with the Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel watching on from the stands.

Midfielders

Sandro Tonali (CDM): 6

Playing in a deeper role, Tonali swept the ball about well. The Italian did require treatment, which was a scare ahead of the EFL Cup final, but Tonali carried on.

Joelinton (CM): 6

The Brazilian was often a big lethargic in tracking back. However, Joelinton did link up well with his teammates in attacking areas.

Bruno Guimarães (CM): 8

Guimarães was efficient in playing the ball forwards. He also got on the end of Barnes' cross for the winner. The Brazilian did bring down Bowen late on, but the referee did not deem it to have been a foul. Sean Longstaff replaced Guimarães just before added time.

Forwards

Jacob Murphy (RW): 6

Murphy was a danger on the right flank and put a great cross in that nearly became an own-goal off of Max Kilman.

Alexander Isak (ST): 6

Isak did put wide an improvised effort from a tight angle off of a rebounded Areola save. Howe took Isak off for Callum Wilson in the 79th minute — saving the Swede for the cup final against Liverpool.

Harvey Barnes (LW): 7

With Anthony Gordon suspended, Barnes got his opportunity. He had an opportunity to score from a Trippier cross and a corner, but Areola was equal to Barnes' efforts. The winger then put in the ball from which Guimarães scored. Joe Willock came on for Barnes with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Substitutes

Calum Wilson, 6/10

Joe Willock, 6/10