Premier League rumors: Abraham to West Ham, Antony to Betis, Richarlison to Everton

Premier League rumors: Tammy Abraham to West Ham United

Tammy Abraham has played in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Chelsea in 2021. He is now on loan at AC Milan but has been out of the picture for England whilst in Italian soccer. Returning to the Premier League could boost his chances of representing the Three Lions again.

TEAMtalk has reported that "Abraham is ready to return to the Premier League, with West Ham United among the clubs showing a keen interest in signing the former Chelsea striker from AS Roma in the summer transfer window."

Abraham had success at Roma, where he won the Europa Conference League and got to the Europa League final. This season with Milan, he has won the Supercoppa Italiana but has scored just twice in 22 Serie A games.

West Ham need a center-forward as Michail Antonio is injured, and his contract expires at the end of the campaign. Niclas Fullkrug has been a flop at the club and is injury-prone. Evan Ferguson is only on loan from Brighton, and there is no option to buy. Whilst Danny Ings is now 32, and his deal also expires in the summer.

Antony to stay at Real Betis

Antony is one of several Manchester United players to excel after leaving the club. He is now on loan at Real Betis and has scored twice and made two assists in his first five La Liga games. The Brazilian now wants to extend his stay with the Spanish side.

The CEO of Betis, Ramon Alarcon, told Canal Sur's El Pelotazo show (translated from Spanish), "The other day, Antony told me that he wanted to stay another year. The player is very comfortable here and was surprised by the facilities we gave him to settle in the city as soon as he arrived."

Marcus Rashford is another United loanee who is flourishing at Aston Villa. The Red Devils also let Jadon Sancho go on loan to Borussia Dortmund last season, and he made it to the Champions League final. Sancho is now on loan at Chelsea, with the London side having an obligation to buy him permanently.

Richarlison could return to Everton

Richarlison scored 43 Premier League goals in 135 appearances for Everton. This earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur, where he has found the back of the net 14 times in 64 matches in the division. However, the forward could return to the Toffees.

According to TBR Football, "Everton would be open to a sensational move to bring Richarlison back to the club from Tottenham Hotspur this summer... Spurs are open to moving on from Richarlison and they were willing to sell the Brazilian last summer when the Saudi Pro League showed interest, even if the forward decided not to leave."

David Moyes has turned around Everton's fortunes with four wins, three draws, and just two defeats since taking over from Sean Dyche. This has all but ensured Premier League survival for the Toffees. They are set to leave Goodison Park and move to the new Everton Stadium next season. Therefore, transferring back to Everton would be an attractive option for Richarlison.