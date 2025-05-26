No Chicago Fire move for Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne played his last game for Manchester City yesterday, coming on as a substitute to help see out his side's 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League. This result secured Champions League qualification for City. De Bruyne will not be playing in European soccer's top competition for the Cityzens next season, but he will now likely be with a team from Italy.

ESPN has revealed that "De Bruyne will open talks with Napoli next week over a free agent move to the newly-crowned Serie A champions, rejecting the chance to move to MLS with Chicago Fire FC."

It is a shame for MLS to miss out on De Bruyne at this moment. However, despite being 33, De Bruyne can still perform at the highest level. Therefore, moving to the best team in Italian soccer this season makes sense. A transfer to North America still may come after his time at Napoli, but De Bruyne will likely be past his best by then.

Luka Modrić linked with Inter Miami

Inter Miami already have Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba on their roster. However, they are not stopping when it comes to adding more big names. This is despite the Herons struggling in MLS, and growing criticism of their aging stars.

According to Mundo Deportivo, "Luka Modrić, who has not extended his contract with Real Madrid, is expected to join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on a one-year deal."

Modrić is now 39, but still played 35 times in La Liga this season, scoring twice and making six assists. It would be exciting to see him partner with Busquets in Miami's midfield. However, there would be concerns about his age and how much running the pair will still be able to do.

Diego Gómez scores his first Premier League goal

Inter Miami are not just a retirement home, as they showed when selling Diego Gómez to Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are known for their impeccable recruitment, so Miami have done very well in developing the Paraguayan.

Gómez was influential in Brighton's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday. The midfielder came off the bench, won a penalty, which Matt O'Riley scored, and then Gómez fired in a spectacular curling effort from outside the box.

The goal was Gómez's first in English soccer and will hopefully be one of many for the former MLS player. Despite the win, unfortunately, it will not be enough to secure a spot in European competition for Brighton, as they finished in eighth place in the Premier League.