Sunderland player ratings: The Black Cats are back in the Premier League

Sunderland are back in the Premier League after coming from behind to snatch a victory over Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium. The Black Cats were last in English Soccer's top flight back in 2017, but they fell as low as League One before a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

Sheffield United–Sunderland Championship player ratings

Below, we're rating the Sunderland players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Anthony Patterson (GK): 8

Made a phenomenal save to deny Kieffer Moore in the opening stages of the game. However, he was beaten by a sublime chip by Tyrese Campbell. Harrison Burrows also scored past Patterson, but fortunately for Sunderland, his goal was ruled out due to offside. The goalkeeper then made a fine save to keep out Andre Brooks.

Trai Hume (RB): 6

Hume did not always look comfortable in possession and was often caught out by the pace of Gustavo Hamer. However, he still managed to get forward and was able to put crosses into the box.

Daniel Ballard (CB): 8

Dan Ballard had the difficult task of being up against a player of Moore's physicality. However, he did well and made some crucial clearances.

Luke O'Nien (CB): N/A

Unfortunately, O'Nein had to come off due to a dislocated shoulder in just the eighth minute. Chris Mepham replaced the defender and performed admirably. However, the Welshman's marking of Campbell could have been better at times.

Dennis Cirkin (LB): 6

On occasions, the occasion seemed to get to Cirkin as his confidence seemed to be lacking.

Midfielders

Chris Rigg (RM): 6

There was a lot of expectation on Rigg's shoulders as he has been linked with clubs such as Liverpool and Everton recently. However, now that he has been promoted to the Premier League with Sunderland, it might be a good option for him to stay at the Stadium of Light. Patrick Roberts was subbed on for Rigg in the 58th minute. Roberts set up Eliezer Mayenda's equaliser.

Dan Neil (CM): 6

Neil's performance was overshadowed by his replacement, Tom Watson, grabbing the headlines. Watson is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion, but his parting gift to Sunderland was scoring the goal from range to send them to the Premier League. Watson was also involved in the Black Cats' equaliser.

Jobe Bellingham (CM); 7

Bellingham had to do a lot of defending, but still made some nice touches in the attacking areas. His brother Jude of Real Madrid has never played in the Premier League, but now Jobe will get his chance.

Romaine Mundle (LM): 6

Mundle was solid but was replaced by the more attacking Wilson Isidor as Sunderland looked to get back into the game.

Forwards

Eliezer Mayenda (CF): 8

Mayenda had to drop back and defend a lot, which is not his strength. However, he burst into life in the second half when he scored Sunderland's equalising goal. Defender Leo Fuhr Hjelde came on for Mayenda in added time as Régis Le Bris looked to defend their lead.

Enzo Le Fee (LM): 6

On the rare occasions when Sunderland got forward, Le Fee linked up very well with his teammates.

Substitutes

Chris Mepham, 8/10

Patrick Roberts, 8/10

Wilson Isidor, 6/10

Tom Watson, 9/10