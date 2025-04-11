Premier League news and rumors: Will Still could be Southampton's next manager and more

Premier League news and rumors: Will Still to Southampton

Since Southampton's relegation from the Premier League and the sacking of Ivan Juric, Championship managers including Frank Lampard and Danny Rohl have been linked with taking over the Saints. However, the position could go to a highly rated manager currently plying his trade in Ligue 1.

According to talkSPORT, "Will Still is one of the contenders for the vacant managerial job at Southampton... Still has caught the eye of Saints technical director Johannes Spors following the sacking of Ivan Juric this week."

Still has English parents and is a West Ham United fan. However, he was born in Belgium and started his coaching career there with Lierse and Beerschot. Still then moved on to France where he managed Reims and now Lens. He has guided Lens to ninth in Ligue 1, where they still have an outside chance of qualifying for European soccer.

Aaron Ramsdale linked with West Ham United

Aaron Ramsdale is not a player who is expected to continue with Southampton in the Championship next season. The England goalkeeper will want to give himself the best opportunity of making Thomas Tuchel's World Cup roster and that will be by playing for a Premier League side.

Ramsdale has been linked with a return to AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Leeds United — if they can achieve promotion back to English soccer's top flight. Now The Times has revealed that "West Ham United are considering a summer move for Aaron Ramsdale, who will be allowed to leave relegated Southampton for about £20million."

West Ham have not had an established first-choice goalkeeper for much of the season with Alphonse Areola and Lukas Fabianski both being used by Julen Lopetegui and now Graham Potter. Therefore, a move to the Hammers from Southampton makes sense for Ramsdale as he should be the number one at the London Stadium.

Patrick Vieira could be the next AS Roma boss

Patrick Vieria is an Arsenal legend from his playing days. However, his managerial stint in the Premier League with Crystal Palace did not go according to plan, as he was sacked in his second season with the Eagles. Vieria is rebuilding his career with Genoa after a spell with Strasbourg and could be in line for a bigger job in Serie A.

AS Roma currently has Claudio Ranieri in charge but he is set to become an advisor for the club at the end of the season and is helping with the club's search for their next manager.

Sky Sport Italy has reported (translated from Italian), "In the list presented by Ranieri to the Friedkins (Roma's owners) there are Stefano Pioli, Maurizio Sarri and Vincenzo Montella. The fourth name is also that of the current Genoa coach Patrick Vieira."

Genoa is currently 12th in Serie A, but Vieria has only been in charge for 19 games since taking over from Alberto Gilardino. Vieria's record so far is seven wins, seven draws, and just five defeats. The Frenchman is proving that his time with Palace was just a stumble on the road to what could become a very successful managerial career.