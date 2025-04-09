Premier League news and rumors: Arsenal interested in Lautaro Martínez and more

Premier League news and rumors: Lautaro Martínez to Arsenal

Arsenal's failure to sign an additional center-forward in recent transfer windows is one reason they have mounted such a poor title challenge in the Premier League this season. Midfielder Mikel Merino has filled in as a makeshift striker and done well, scoring eight goals in all competitions—including a goal that sealed the Gunners' 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League yesterday. Mikel Arteta still needs to sign a forward this summer but will have to spend a lot for a quality one.

According to Fichajes (translated from Spanish), "Lautaro Martínez and Inter Milan could be facing a key turning point in their journey together... Arsenal have emerged most strongly in the race for his signature... Arsenal are reportedly willing to put an astronomical offer close to €150 million on the table."

While the Gunners were seeing off Real Madrid at the Emirates, Martínez helped Inter Milan claim a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. The Argentine scored Inter's opener with the outside of his foot, his seventh goal in 10 Champions League games this season. Arteta often talks about bringing the correct characters to his club and Martínez - who is Inter's captain - would be a great fit for Arsenal.

Manchester City target Morgan Gibbs-White

Manchester City are searching for a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne who has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has been linked with Pep Guardiola's side but City could look within the Premier League for their new star midfielder.

David Ornstein posted on X: "Morgan Gibbs-White + Florian Wirtz among multiple options Manchester City will consider to replace Kevin De Bruyne this summer. MCFC weren’t prioritising transfer targets until sporting director (Hugo) Viana fully in position so can ramp up now."

Gibbs-White has been a key part of Nottingham Forest's surprisingly successful campaign. In 27 Premier League games, he has scored five goals and made nine assists, helping Forest to third place in the division. Wirtz is also a great option, who has found the back of the net nine times, with 11 assists in 25 Bundesliga matches this season.

Danny Röhl linked with Southampton

Danny Röhl worked as Ralph Hasenhüttl's assistant at Southampton. This was one of several high-profile assistant jobs that Röhl has had which has also included roles with Germany, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. The German coach is currently in charge at Sheffield Wednesday and has done a great job under difficult circumstances. Wednesday are 13th in the Championship and it has recently been revealed that the players had not been paid for March.

Röhl has been linked with replacing Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester City but could also return to his old team on the south coast of England. The Telegraph has reported that "highly regarded Danny Rohl is believed to be top of their list of potential permanent replacements."

Southampton sacked Ivan Juric after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed. Simon Rusak and Adam Lallana are now in interim charge for the Saints. With the difficulties Röhl is facing at Sheffield Wednesday, you cannot blame him for moving back to a club that he knows for a campaign in the Championship.