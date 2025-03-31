Premier League rumors: Eriksen to Ajax, Fernandes to Madrid, Gyokeres to Arsenal

Premier League rumors: Christian Eriksen could return to Ajax

Christian Eriksen started his career with Ajax, where he won the Eredivisie three times. He then moved on to Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan Brentford and now Manchester United. His contract at Old Trafford expires this summer, and it is not expected to be renewed. Therefore, the Dane could return to his former club in the Netherlands.

Marijn Beuker, who is Ajax's director of football, told ESPN, "He is one of the players who has performed fantastically with us in the past that we are thinking about. There will be multiples in the media. Other names mentioned are those of Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind.

"Such players are always an option. To look at it. It has to fit into the phase we are in, though. In the salary structure. You also don't want to block youth players coming up. That we are open to thinking about it is clear. Only it has to fit into the overall picture for the future."

Eriksen is 33 now but is still playing for Denmark. He recently scored and made an assist in his country's loss to Portugal in the Nations League quarter-finals. However, for United in the Premier League this season, he has played just 16 times without scoring and making just one assist. A return to Ajax, who are currently top of the Eredivisie, could be what is best for Eriksen at this stage of his career.

Real Madrid interested in Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has carried Manchester United in the Premier League this season, with eight goals and 10 assists in 28 games. Without Fernandes, the Red Devils would be even lower down the table than their current position of 13th. Despite his form, United's captain does not get the credit he deserves, with Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane a notable critic of the player. Fernandes might be more appreciated plying his trade at a club that is not underachieving.

The Daily Star has reported that "Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a shock £90million target for Real Madrid... Real, the most-successful club in the world, have been represented at virtually every Manchester United match recently – both at home and away. And the subject of their scouting missions is Old Trafford star Fernandes, 30, creating a major dilemma for the cash-strapped United hierarchy."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made many cost-saving decisions since becoming a shareholder at the club. He has cut staff, closed offices, raised ticket prices and even taken away employees' free lunch. Ratcliffe even said that the club would have gone bust by Christmas had he not made these changes. However, this does not add up with the plans to build a new stadium that would cost $2.6 billion. Therefore, if Real Madrid were to bid the amount reported, United might be tempted to sell despite the impact it would have on the United dressing room.

Viktor Gyokeres is linked with Arsenal.

Arsenal have a new sporting director in Andrea Berta. The former Atletico Madrid director will replace Edu Gaspar, who left the club last November. At Atletico, Berta oversaw the signings of Rodri, Luis Suarez and Julian Alvarez, to name a few. Therefore, there will be high expectations for him at the Gunners.

Top of Berta's to-do list at Arsenal will be signing a striker. The Gunners only have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as recognized center-forwards and both are currently injured. The Athletic has revealed that "Arsenal is developing a strong interest in Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres as they consider their options to recruit a striker in the summer."

Gyokeres has scored 30 goals, with seven assists in 26 Liga Portugal games this season. He also has experience in English soccer, having played in the Championship for Coventry City and Swansea City. Gyokeres was also at Brighton & Hove Albion but never played for them in the Premier League. The striker has also been linked with Manchester United, as their manager, Ruben Amorim, is his former boss at Sporting.