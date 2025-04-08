Premier League news and rumors: Frank Lampard linked with Southampton and more

Premier League news and rumors: Frank Lampard to Southampton

Frank Lampard has done very well with Coventry City in the Championship this season. He has taken over a struggling side and made them into one with a chance of making the playoffs. However, Coventry is currently seventh — which is just below the playoff line. If the Sky Blues do not make the playoffs, then Lampard may feel that he has done all he could with the side. This could lead the manager to take a job where he would have a better chance at promotion.

talkSPORT's chief football correspondent Alex Crook posted on X: "Understand the SaintsFC board have taken note of the impressive work Frank Lampard has done at Coventry. Lampard's full focus is on the Sky Blues' play-off push at this time though."

Southampton need a manager for a season in the Championship following the sacking of Ivan Juric after their relegation from the Premier League. Lampard is a proven manager in English soccer's second tier for taking Derby County to the playoff final in 2019 as well as his work with Coventry this season. Lampard's career since Derby has not gone to plan, he has had two spells at Chelsea and a stint at Everton. It might be wise for him to stay at Coventry where he has settled very well this campaign.

Matheus Cunha could be on his way to Manchester United

Manchester United need a center-forward as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have not shown that they are good enough to lead the line for Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils are looking at a proven Premier League goalscorer to solve their striker crisis.

According to talkSPORT, "United are interested in signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha... Cunha has a release clause of £62.5million, which kicks in this summer."

This season in the Premier League, Cunha has scored 13 goals with four assists in 26 games. However, discipline issues have been a problem for the Brazilian. He was suspended earlier in the campaign for taking off a steward's glasses during an altercation. The Wolves player also received a red card in their FA Cup defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Ruud van Nistelrooy under serious pressure

Ruud van Nistelrooy's job at Leicester City is on the line following their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United yesterday. It was Leicester's eighth straight defeat in the Premier League without scoring a goal. This is an awful record for a team managed by one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation. However, Van Nistelrooy's appointment was strange as he has been used to winning titles and not relegation battles.

Football Insider has revealed that "Ruud van Nistelrooy is likely to be sacked by Leicester City at the end of the season after failing to turn around their fortunes since his appointment."

Southampton have already had their relegation from the Premier League confirmed. Leicester only have seven more points than the Saints and are also set to return to the Championship. The Foxes will need a manager with experience in the second tier of English soccer to guide them to promotion.