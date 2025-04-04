Premier League rumors: Röhl to Leicester, Mainoo to Real Madrid, Kulusevski to Milan

Premier League rumors: Danny Röhl to Leicester City

Danny Röhl may not be too well known to a Premier League audience. His Sheffield Wednesday side are currently 12th in the Championship. However, the German coach could be the next Leicester City manager.

MailOnline has reported that "Rohl is a possible target for Leicester next season if Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves the club in the event of relegation."

Leicester are currently 19th in the Premier League and 12 points off of safety. With just eight games remaining for the Foxes in the division this season, Van Nistelrooy's side are all but relegated. They lost 2-0 to Manchester City this week which was their seventh defeat in a row.

Röhl's experience in the Championship makes him a solid candidate for Leicester's campaign in the division next season. Before coaching Sheffield Wednesday, Röhl was the assistant manager at Germany, Bayern Munich, Southampton and RB Leipzig.

Kobbie Mainoo linked with Real Madrid

Kobbie Mainoo has been one bright spark for Manchester United this season. He excelled in defensive midfield roles which prompted Ruben Amorim to play him further forward. Mainoo scored and made an assist in United's 2-0 win over FCSB in the Europa League.

Amorim then tried to use Mainoo as a center-forward against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. However, this did not work and United lost 2-0. Unfortunately, Mainoo has been out of action since the Palace game due to a muscle injury but his stock has remained high.

According to GIVEMESPORT, "Kobbie Mainoo remains committed to Manchester United and is open to signing a new contract to remain among head coach Ruben Amorim's options for the long-term, despite growing rumours involving Europe’s elite... the 19-year-old has now been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Inter Milan, as well as the Red Devils' Premier League rivals Chelsea."

Real Madrid is the dream destination for many players and it has proven too much of a lure for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back is set to join Los Blancos this summer when his contract with the Reds expires. If Mainoo and Alexander-Arnold were to join Real, this would be the first time they had three English players since David Beckham, Michael Owen and Jonathan Woodgate were all at the club.

With United as low as 13th in the Premier League, you cannot blame any of their players for wanting to play in a team that will be competing in the Champions League. Inter Milan are currently top of Serie A and Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League. Therefore, both would also be attractive options for Mainoo but United might not be so willing to let him go to the Blues who are a Premier League rival.

AC Milan and Napoli are interested in Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski started his career in Serie A with Atalanta and went on to also play for Juventus and Parma. He has been a key player for Tottenham Hotspur this season with seven goals and four assists in 27 Premier League games. However, with Spurs currently down in 14th place in the Premier League, a return to Italy could be on the cards for Kulusevski.

GIVEMESPORT has revealed that "Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep hold of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, despite early indications of interest from Napoli and AC Milan."

Napoli are second in Serie A, so should be able to offer Kulusevski Champions League soccer. The only way for Spurs to play in European soccer's premier competition next season is if they win the Europa League. Milan are currently ninth in Serie A but still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe. They are also still one of the biggest clubs in the world and therefore a very attractive option.