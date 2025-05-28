The Indiana Fever have put together a myriad of different performances during the 2025 WNBA season. After looking like a dominant force against the Chicago Sky in the season opener, they split a two-game series against the Atlanta Dream. They responded with a strong showing against the defending champion New York Liberty, but received bad news after the game.

Star guard Caitlin Clark suffered a strain to her left quadricep, which means that she will be out for a minimum of two weeks.

Fever fans are in doomsday mode after Caitlin Clark injury

After the initial reports came piling in on Monday, fans did not know what to make of the news. There was no obvious play during the Liberty game where she hurt herself, so fans held out hope that it was a false report.

However, the Fever confirmed the news just hours later, which caused pandemonium among Indiana and WNBA fans.

Several fans responded to the Fever's post with brutally honest comments, and several of them went to a negative place as they dealt with the news.

"CAITLIN TAKE MY LEFT LEG I DONT NEED IT," one fan commented.

"Well, this makes me sad. Hope CC heals fast & the Fever persevere," another fan responded. "Let the Sophie Cunningham and DB point guard era begin. We will be running some gigantic lineups for the next couple weeks, I fear. 😝"

"America suffers a left quad stain," a fan added. "Darn the odds but I'll still be watching get well soon CC...The Team needs you!!"

"Ok, Caitlin Clark is out for a couple weeks," one fan chimed in. "Fever will still be exciting to watch and she will be back. It takes a team, next player will step up. The Fever and Caitlin will be fine."

RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s injury puts pressure on these Fever players to deliver

"When tf did this happen????? We will not be tuning into any Fever games until she’s back ngl," a fan responded.

"Huge setback. Time for the team to step up and win games for her," one fan commented.

"I AM GONNA CRY," another fan said.

"Is this a joke? Not funny," a fan replied.

This injury means that she will likely be out until at least the June 7 contest against Angel Reese and the Sky. As for the rest of the Fever, they will be back in action on Wednesday, May 28. They will travel to Washington to take on the Mystics.