Fever just went from forgotten franchise to league favorite

My sister used to live in Indiana. I visited her a few times. There was a winery there, just kind of in the middle of nowhere. I remember a bakery. We got Subway.

I should say, it really wasn’t about Indiana; it was about visiting her. But yep. Indiana was present the whole time. She was into Criminal Minds at the time.

Ball St. University. Has the word “ball” in it. That’s a little childish, isn’t it?

I want to say there was corn, but I don’t know. Lots of farmland, certainly. Can’t remember what the roads were like, so they couldn’t have been that bad.

Oh! I went to Gen Con once! It was fun! I’m pretty sure that only exists for a few days a year though.

My point is Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are probably the most interesting thing Indiana have going on right now. I assume the Pacers have been knocked out of the playoffs at this point. Can’t think of a reason to double-check.

No matter. The Fever are about to solve every problem. All of them. Even the ones that aren’t basketball related. They’ll do it. I saw it in a dream.

General managers across the league just love the Indiana Fever

Here is a link to the WNBA GM Survey if you’d like to take a look for yourself. Notably, Indiana tops the list for many different questions. Indiana got 64 percent of the vote for having the best offseason. They got the most surprising move of the offseason in that they managed to attract DeWanna Bonner. Bonner also received votes for the most underrated addition.

They also received the nod for being the likely most improved team in 2025. Considering the way they finished off the end of 2024, that could be quite high level play. The type of play one would want out of the player selected by 50 percent of GMs as the one they would start a franchise around today in Caitlin Clark. She got 50 percent of the vote.

It is just cool seeing the Fever get respect. Last year was a lot of “welcome to the league” for both players and new fans. This year, if they stuck it out, they could well be rewarded with a team bounding way ahead of schedule toward success.