Final Packers draft predictions that could flip their future

The Green Bay Packers head into the 2025 NFL Draft in an enviable position. Plenty of their peers would be happy to sign up for a deep, talented roster that includes an above-average starting quarterback to build around. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff understand the pressure all of that heaps onto them heading into this year's draft.

Green Bay currently occupies the No. 23 overall pick in Round 1. The number of players they will see come off the board ahead of them makes predicting their first round pick a serious challenge. Positional need might also play into things for the Packers. They'd love to come out of this year's draft with a new starting cornerback, edge-rusher and potentially even an outside receiver. That's a lot to accomplish in a single draft.

With Round 1 fast approaching rumors are flying thick and fast around the league. Here are three bold predictions on how the Packers will operate in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. The Packers will stop a prospect's slide at No. 23

Every draft features a certain number of prospects who were originally slated to be top-10 picks fall down the draft board. No. 23 feels like a great spot for the Packers to take advantage of someone's perceived draft day slide.

If Michigan cornerback Will Johnson starts to fall then Green Bay will be prepared to pounce. His decision not to run for any teams has some scouts concerned about his ability to thrive at the next level. Green Bay would love to gamble on Howard if he falls into the 20s.

There are several highly-touted edge rushers who could fall into this category as well. Shemar Stewart has elite athletic traits but only notched 4.5 sacks in his college career. He checks a lot of boxes in terms of what the Packers look for in their defensive ends.

Receivers Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III have admirers in the middle of Round 1, but it's not difficult to imagine a scenario where one falls to Green Bay at 23. No matter what, look for the Packers to tout their first-round selection as someone they pounced on when he fell from grace as the round progressed.

2. A cornerback will be drafted in Round 2

Jordan Love might want Jaire Alexander to return to the team next season but it doesn't seem like the Packers' front office shares that view. That means Green Bay has to come out of this draft with an outside cornerback they feel like is capable of contributing as a rookie.

The need could be filled in Round 1 if an elite prospect like Howard starts to fall, but the more likely outcome is that Green Bay circles back in Round 2 to drat a new cornerback. Someone like Shavon Revel or Darien Porter could turn into a valuable Day Two selection for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

The tricky thing to project here is just when the run on second-tier cornerback prospects is going to begin. If it happens late in Round 1 or in the early 30s it might require the Packers to consider trading up to make sure they get their guy. As such, the prediction is that the Packers will draft a cornerback sometime during the second round. It might not be with the pick they currently own.

3. Day Three will see a defensive tackle land in Green Bay

One underrated need for the Packers heading into this draft is at defensive tackle. T.J. Slaton wasn't a star, but he was an excellent run defender. Green Bay needs to find a younger, cheaper option to fill his shoes on Day Three.

Don't be surprised to see the Packers double dip at the position. Finding a run plugger like Slaton should be their first priority. Partnering him with a more explosive pass-rusher might be the best way for Green Bay to get the most out of their defensive interior.

Someone like Deone Walker could be a nice value for Green Bay in Round 4. He's a massive human that can stuff up running lanes with ease. JJ Pegues would be a particularly interesting dice roll for the Packers. No one seems to be completely sure of how his talent can be harnessed at the pro level but Hafley is a coordinator who would be excited to work out how to leverage such an explosive athlete.